An Evening With Mark Petty And Friends Announced At The Union Theatre

Mark Petty of the transatlantic writing team of Anderson & Petty will be presenting an evening of his collaborations as part of Kieran Brown's "Sunday Night Socials" at The Union Theatre this Sunday 10th November at 8pm.

The evening will feature songs written with Eric Briarley and Matt Hageman, Michael Patrick Walker (Altar Boyz), Bobby Cronin (Concrete Jungle, Mary & Max), Lee Noble, Dana P. Rowe (The Witches of Eastwick, The Fix, Zombie Prom) and songs by Anderson & Petty.

The songs will be performed by Vicki Manser (Six, Bat Out Of Hell, Beautiful), Sophie Isaacs (Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium, Heathers, Kinky Boots), Alex Lodge (The Book Of Mormon, Titanic, Tick, Tick...BOOM!), Ethan Le Phong (The King and I, Aladdin, Miss Saigon), Lucy St. Louis (Man Of La Mancha, Motown, Beautiful), Carolyn Maitland (Annie - UK Tour, Miss Saigon, Groundhog Day), Lucyelle Cliffe (Legally Blonde - UK Tour, Les Misérables, Wicked), Scott Hunter (Yank!, Maxa, Murder at the Gates), Michael Vinsen (Follies, Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon), Damien Winchester (Aladdin), Georgie Ashford (Tick,Tick...BOOM!, Beautiful, Show Boat), Vicki Lee Taylor (Matilda, Groundhog Day, Sunset Boulevard - ENO), Sooz Kempner (Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret, Megadrive, Mystery On The Rocks Podcast), Lewis Asquith (Soho Cinders, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Romance Romance) and Barnaby Taylor (Maggie May)

Musical Direction for the night will be by Henry Brennan.

Anderson & Petty have released two albums to date You Are Home which features Kieran Brown, Gina Beck, Cynthia Erivo, Frances Ruffelle, Brent Michael DiRoma, Matthew Barrow, Coleen Sexton, Natalie Gallo, Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Jason Kappus, Autumn Hurlbert, Josh Franklin, Lucia Spina, Debbie Kurup and Sophia Ragavelas and Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album which features Liz Callaway, Natasha J Barnes, Brynn Williams, Drew Seeley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jaime Adler, Ilan Galkoff, Harriet Turnbull, Alexa Green, Graham Scott Fleming, Allie Trimm, Ellen Harvey, Nic Rouleau, and Sean Allan Krill. They also released a charity single entitled Dignity featuring Gloria Onitiri in aid of The Alzheimer's Society.

Mark also continues producing and hosting the monthly Crazy Coqs Presents concert series at Live at Zédel. Upcoming shows include an 80s Party Night on Sunday 24th November and Christmas at the Musicals on Sunday 8th December.

Tickets for Sundays' concert at The Union Theatre are available via the following link - http://www.uniontheatre.biz/sunday-night-social.html





