An evening with Emma Lindars comes to Crazy Coqs on Thursday 9th January at 7pm.

Emma Lindars is no stranger to the stage, having performed in some of the country's biggest and most prestigious theatres, clubs and cabaret venues. She now joins us at Crazy Coqs as part of 'Here come the girls'-a festival celebrating some of the greatest female voices of the West End.

Emma's theatre credits include Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Singing in the Rain (The Chatelet Theatre, Paris), Made In Dagenham(Adelphi Theatre), Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre), and lots more.

Special guests for the evening include; Alice Fearn, Chloe Hart and Lockie Chapman.

Join Emma and her special guests for an evening of powerhouse vocals with some of her favourite songs from the world of theatre and popular music, including songs from her debut album, As we grow older.

Tickets: Use promo code EMMA15 for a limited number of £15 tickets.

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/here-come-the-girlsan-evening-with-emma-lindars-jan-2020





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You