Almeida Theatre Announces New Season For Spring 2022

The Almeida Theatre announces a new season for spring 2022:

New dates for both "Daddy" by Jeremy O. Harris and The House of Shades by Beth Steel, following the postponement of their initial runs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anne-Marie Duff leads the cast of The House of Shades, with further casting for The House of Shades and "Daddy" to be announced in due course.

Kathryn Hunter, Marcello Magni and Toby Sedgwick in Omar Elerian's new version of Eugène Ionesco's tragic farce The Chairs.

The Key Workers Cycle - a collection of new plays by Francesca Beard, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Josh Elliott, Annie Jenkins, Eno Mfon, Nessah Muthy, Danusia Samal, Yomi a??ode and Molly Taylor celebrating the stories of those who keep our daily lives running, performed by professional actors, local community participants and key workers. Produced in partnership with All Change, Clean Break and Graeae.

Also announced today:

New dates for the previously postponed runs of Robert Icke's productions Hamlet and Oresteia at Park Avenue Armory, New York.

The new Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays group for 2021/22.

The Almeida has been awarded a place on the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator Programme which will provide funding and support for the creation of a new website and platform for hosting live and video-on-demand content.

Performances of the plays written by the twelve young playwrights on the Almeida's Anthem project.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said today, "When we shut the theatre in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, the set for Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy" was already installed waiting for tech to commence. For six months, it gathered dust like a ghostly relic. Now, close to two years later, we're very pleased to confirm the return of both "Daddy" and Beth Steel's The House of Shades which we also had to postpone last year.

"Accompanying those two new plays in the season are Omar Elerian's new version of Ionesco's The Chairs, featuring three legendary physical theatre performers in Kathryn Hunter, Marcello Magni and Toby Sedgwick, and The Key Workers Cycle, a collection of nine new plays starring a local community company of actors.

"Just as The Key Workers Cycle allows us to celebrate our incredible neighbours and local residents, I also want to thank the viewers from all corners of the globe who tuned into for our recent live stream of Macbeth, as well as those who have returned to the Almeida for our current season of work. We continue to ensure that the theatre is safe for audiences, in accordance with latest government guidelines."

Learn more and book at almeida.co.uk

Phone 020 7359 4404