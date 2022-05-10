Ally Pally's Free Entry Street Food And Craft Beer Festival Returns This June Bank Holiday

StrEATlife, Alexandra Palace's free street food and craft beer festival, soundtracked by a line-up of live music and DJs, returns to the Palace on the Diamond Jubilee weekend, Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June, 2022.

Thousands of revelers can enjoy food from over 30 street vendors that will be taking over the Palace's south Terrace, with its unrivalled panoramic views over London. Meanwhile, to stop anyone going thirsty, some of London's finest craft beer and cocktails will be on offer. The all-star line-up of vendors covers everything from Venezuelan street food Guasa to Jerk chicken from The Jam Shack, Zero Sushi to BBQ from Smokoloko, The Greedy Vegan to the Choy House. Plus plenty of craft beer from the likes of Five Points, London Brewing. Redemption, Tiny Rebel and more.

To make StrEATlife a proper party each day will feature DJ sets and live bands, among those appearing will be Walrus FM, DJ Santero, Hardway Roots Band, Baz & Dave for a proper Jubilee cockney sing-a-long!

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace events director, says: "Like most people we are looking forward to the summer being here and the chance to have a good old dance out in the sunshine. We're getting ready for a proper festival vibe at StrEATlife, with quality music, food and drinks. If you're looking for somewhere to party away the long Jubilee weekend, this won't be a bad place to be. StrEATlife is totally free and no booking is needed, so it's really accessible. It's part of a packed programme of events we're holding here at the Park and Palace throughout the summer - so come and join the fun."

StrEATlife is completely free to enter and no booking is required. It runs from 12noon to late each day. It's set within Alexandra Park so if you want a break from the festivities and enjoy a drink in the 196 acre park that overlooks all of London.

For more information about StrEATlife visit https://streatlife.alexandrapalace.com/

StreEATlife is just one of the spectacular summer events lined up at Ally Pally in the coming months. In what is set to be the venue's biggest outdoor offering in living memory, there is also the chance to enjoy the thrilling eccentricity of the Red Bull Soapbox Race (3 July), while the Alexandra Park will host live music in the form of Primal Scream present Screamadelica (16 July), Fat Freddy's Drop (22 July), Kaleidoscope Festival (23 July), headlined by Orbital and the Happy Mondays, and Higher Ground Festival with Patti Smith (24 July). This follows hot on the heels of an action-packed May, with Architects, Metronomy, James Blake, Charli XCX, Lorde, Michael Kiwanuka, Mogwai and Bloc Party all performing in the Palace's iconic Great Hall.

To find out more about what's on at Alexandra Palace visit alexandrapalace.com/whats-on