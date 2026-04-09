Alice Dempsey's CORE VALUES to be Presented at The Hen & Chicken Theatre Bar

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Alice Dempsey's Core Values will be presented at The Hen & Chicken Theatre Bar in Islington Saturday 2nd May - Sunday 3rd May 7:30pm.

What do you want to say out loud? What is your best-kept secret? What are you afraid to leave unsaid?

Core Values is an exploration and collision of memories, moments and confessions that delve into our relationships. How we keep them, lose them, protect them and how they make us weirdly and messily human. Both fictional and real, Core Values inspires, connects and unsettles us.

Written and Directed by Alice Dempsey, ​​​​​​featuring work by Cécile Fayter and Nikita Campbell, the show will star Alice Dempsey, Cécile Fayter and Nikita Campbell.