Ali Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra Company

Robertson has been working as Senior Producer at Aakash Odedra Company since January 2021.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Leicester-based Aakash Odedra Company has appointed Ali Robertson as its Interim Executive Director.

Robertson has been working as Senior Producer at Aakash Odedra Company since January 2021. Alongside several digital projects and children's work Little Murmur, he has produced Samsara, Odedra's epic collaboration with Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan, which premiered at this year's Edinburgh International Festival and tours the UK from 1 October with its London premiere at Sadler's Wells on 17 and 18 October.

He has run theatres and festivals and worked with companies for over 25 years. He founded the multi-disciplinary Cork Midsummer Festival, relaunched the Salisbury International Arts Festival, ran Tobacco Factory Theatres and executive-produced Kneehigh Theatre. He has produced and executive-produced over 200 works ranging from one-person to international touring shows. Highlights include the Olivier-nominated and Offie-winning Cinderella: A Fairytale; Kneehigh Theatre's Tristan and Yseult; and Mark Bruce Company's Sky Arts Award-winning Dracula.

Robertson takes over from Ruth Lee who worked with Aakash Odedra Company for over ten years including as its founding chair in 2011 and its Executive Director since 2020. She is leaving to pursue freelance projects, both in and out of the arts.

Ali Robertson says: "I am thrilled to be deepening my relationship with the company at what is a very exciting time. Samsara and Little Murmur have both been great successes and I hope to make a significant contribution to maximising the many opportunities that lie ahead."

