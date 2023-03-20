Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre

Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre

Big Aunty – the first home produced show of the spring season – will play in The Belgrade’s B2 auditorium from Monday 24 April – Saturday 6 May.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh ('Anna of Cleves' in Six the Musical in the West End and on UK tour) and Kieran Hamilton-Amos (recently seen as 'Grimeboy' in Grimeboy at the Birmingham Rep) will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell (Fighting Irish, Seaview, Freeman). The production will also feature a seven-person ensemble choir, drawn from the talent in the local community.

Big Aunty - the first home produced show of the spring season - will play in The Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Monday 24 April - Saturday 6 May, with a press night on Wednesday 26 April.

Big Aunty's dead. Her funeral's back in Jamaica, where she returned some years ago. The children she brought up together long ago, but have lost touch and gone their separate ways, are now forced to come together again, all these years later.

Big Aunty was the matriarch - a Mum to some, a 'second' Mum to others. She took in waifs and strays from reckless parents when they had nowhere else to go, and she gave them a home. But now she's gone and there's a Big Aunty-shaped hole in everyone's world.

Now they'll need to confront, not just each other, but their difficult pasts, and uncertain futures.

Can they finally lay their differences to rest along with Big Aunty?

This darkly comic family drama is alive with ideas and emotions that connect us all; offering a welcome opportunity to gather and reflect on challenging times, and how we can find a path to resolution.

Birmingham-born Alexia McIntosh trained at the Birmingham School of Acting, and then went on to enjoy success as part of the 'Queedom' playing 'Anna of Cleves' in Six The Musical in the West End and then on UK tour. Other stage credits include 'Tina/Nunn' in Sister Act at the Gordon Craig Theatre, 'Obax' in Opera For The Unknown Woman at the Fuel Theatre, 'Chief Weasel' in Wind In The Willows at the Old Rep Theatre, 'Abiola' in Save Our School Dinners...Jamie!! at the Belgrade Theatre and Old Rep Theatre and 'Rosa' in Godiva Rocks at Belgrade Theatre.

Keiren Hamilton-Amos was also born and raised in Birmingham and studied Applied Performance at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Since graduating Keiren has been a part of varying National and International tours for many prestigious theatres and he is a long term member of Strictly Arts Theatre Company. Keiren most recently played GRIMEBOY in Grimeboy at the Birmingham Rep, Edgar in of 'Tom's Midnight Garden' with Theatre by the Lake and TV debut in upcoming BBC/Netflix CHAMPION

Appointed Belgrade Creative Director in 2022, after holding the post of one of three Co-Artistic Directors of the theatre for 2021 for City of Culture Year 2021, Corey Campbell is also Artistic Director of Strictly Arts Theatre Company, formerly supported by the Belgrade's Springboard talent development programme. Through productions such as Green Leaves Fall and the critically acclaimed, Edinburgh sell-out show Freeman, Strictly Arts used their collaborative, devising process to bring stories from real people to the stage, building long-lasting relationships with audiences through targeted workshop and outreach programmes, with a particular focus on African and Caribbean communities.

Corey Campbell explains, "As a devising artist, I often use theatre to help express who I am, but right now I see so many people in the same place as me. A lot of us have experienced loss over the last couple of years - it feels like the whole country is mourning.

"But as the character, Big Aunty, might say: "There is no resurrection without death", and I'm now reaching a place where I can experience some joy through the pain of loved ones lost.

"I hope Big Aunty will offer hope to people who are also on this journey forwards, and that it will give all of us an opportunity to come together and share the experience in the unique way only theatre can provide - to laugh and cry, to heal and forgive. Live, laugh, love."

Big Aunty is produced by The Belgrade Theatre, directed and devised by Corey Campbell with Sarah Githugu as assistant director, Claire Winfield as set designer, Joe Hornsby as lighting designer, Auden Allan as sound designer and Emma Barber as casting director. Joelle Ikwa is the community producer and choir leader.




Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Di Photo
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season Photo
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween. 
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.

More Hot Stories For You


Bellinger Court Productions In Association With Neil McPherson For The Finborough Theatre Presents THE RETREATBellinger Court Productions In Association With Neil McPherson For The Finborough Theatre Presents THE RETREAT
March 29, 2023

Bellinger Court Productions in association with Neil McPherson for The Finborough Theatre presents THE RETREAT.
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring SeasonTHE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
March 29, 2023

Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
Cast Announced For Fuel, Imaginate, NTS & Northern Stage's World Premiere Protest, PROTESTCast Announced For Fuel, Imaginate, NTS & Northern Stage's World Premiere Protest, PROTEST
March 29, 2023

Producers Fuel, Northern Stage, Imaginate and National Theatre of Scotland have announced the cast for this timely and important new production from award winning Scottish writer Hannah Lavery (Lament for Sheku Bayoh, The Drift, Eavesdropping). 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreNew Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
March 29, 2023

Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual PantomimeJoy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
March 28, 2023

Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
share