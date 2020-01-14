Alex Kealy Will Embark on UK Tour

Political comedian and 'marvellous stand-up' (The Skinny), Alex Kealy is embarking on his debut UK tour (1 Feb - 1 April) with an hour of comedy about the emotional roots of our rational thoughts.

We prize rationality in life, in argument and in politics. But that's not really how we think - we're all prejudiced, sentimental bell-ends who see politics through emotional prisms and personal connections, and then tack on a rationale for those gut decisions after the fact! Rationale reveals that, among other things, stink bombs and German classical music can, subconsciously, impact our political choices.

And who better to explore all this than Alex Kealy? A man with strong political convictions undermined in any argument by his massive cowardice and need for absolutely everyone to like him all the time, always.

Alex Kealy's fabulous jokes have appeared in numerous 'Best Joke of the Fringe' collections including the Evening Standard's, the iNews' 100 of the best and last year he appeared in both The Guardian's Top 10 Jokes of Edinburgh 2019 and The Daily Telegraph's Top 10 Jokes of Edinburgh 2019. Alex was also tipped by The Edinburgh Evening News as one of '5 Comedians To See If You Like James Acaster.'

Among Alex's writing credits are BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Now Show and BBC Two's Mock The Week. His live work has included supporting both Shappi Khorsandi and Ivo Graham on tour, meanwhile Alex was a So You Think You're Funny finalist in his first year of stand-up and since then has performed on BBC Radio Four Extra as part of the BBC New Comedian Award, as well as reaching the final of the Hobgoblin Comedy Award amongst other new act competitions.

Alex runs The Comedy Grotto in King's Cross, a fortnightly charity fundraiser comedy night. Time Out has praised its 'consistently excellent line-ups' that have 'comedy connoisseurs drooling' while The Independent raves about its 'always well-programmed bashes.'

More details on: https://www.alexkealy.com/tour-dates.html

Tour Dates:

15th Feb: London, Vault Festival

19th Feb: Oxford, Common Ground

23rd Feb: Edinburgh, Monkey Barrel

25th Feb: Bristol, Alma Theatre

2nd March: Brighton, Komedia (with Pierre Novellie)

3rd March: Manchester, Bread Shed

12th March: Newcastle, Alphabetti Theatre

14th March: Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

24th March: Dublin, The Workman's Club

1st April: Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You