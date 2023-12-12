Aisling Bea and Angel Comedy Will Host FESTIVE FOOD DRIVE & COMEDY SHOW

2023's Food Drive is scheduled for 20th December running from 2pm to 6:30pm at The Bill Murray.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Following last year's festively successful Food Drive during which 1.3 tonnes of food was collected for Hackney Food Bank Warehouse, Aisling Bea and Angel Comedy have announced this special Christmas event is back and aims to inspire more contributions to the charity.

2023's Food Drive is scheduled for 20th December running from 2pm to 6:30pm at The Bill Murray (39, Queens Head Street, Islington N1 8NQ), then at 7:30pm an All star comedy show at EartH Venue (11-17 Stoke Newington Rd Dalston, London N16 8BH). Aisling Bea & Friends will feature Aisling Bea along with Nish Kumar, Sara Pascoe, Rob Delaney and more, hosted by Angel Comedy's Barry Ferns and all in support of Hackney Food Bank. Secure your tickets here.

To participate in the Food Drive, swing by The Bill Murray to visit the whimsical garden grotto and meet our Reverse Santa (portrayed by various stars throughout the afternoon) to make your food donations. Capture a festive selfie with Aisling Bea and her celeb pals from all areas of music, comedy, acting and entertainment, revel in games and refreshments, and join the rooftop festivities from 3:30pm, hosted by Aisling herself. The day will feature a singalong with an unforgettable celebrity choir and later on the wonderful London City Voices. The entertainment will feature a lineup of acclaimed comedians, TV presenters, and actors from hit shows like Drag Race, Heartstopper, Derry Girls, The Lost Daughter, Game Of Thrones, Fleabag, This Is Going To Hurt, This Way Up, Big Boys, Doctor Who, Taskmaster, Qi, and Strictly. Their presence aims to assist in collecting donations, raising awareness of the cost of living crisis, and supporting local families.

Aisling Bea conveyed her sentiments about the initiative: “The cost of living crisis has left many people and families struggling in recent years, with food banks, such as The Trussell Trust, often being their sole lifeline. The demand for donations has surged, and I'm rallying for as many contributions as possible for my local Hackney food bank. With the backing of The Bill Murray Comedy Pub, my fellow comedy and acting peers, and the generous public, I hope we can make a meaningful impact while bringing attention to the severity of the situation."

Barry Ferns, Creative and Managing Director of The Bill Murray, expressed his excitement, stating, "We're eager to ensure this significant event has a lasting impact. Food poverty is a pervasive issue in today's society, and collaborating with the dynamic force that is Aisling Bea, we aim to make a positive difference this Christmas and beyond."

For a detailed list of accepted items and those most needed, please refer to https://www.hackney.foodbank.org.uk/donate#donatefood




