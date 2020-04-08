Acting For Others Announce Fundraising Events

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, today announce the formation of a separate Covid-19 Fund which will be available to its 14 member charities. In addition, there are several fundraising events taking place in aid of the charity and its support to theatre workers in this unprecedented time of need including All the Web's a Stage, Fleabag For Charity and A Song for Our Time.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, co-chair of Acting for Others, said today, "Raising money for our charity at this time is all the more important, given the number of theatre workers in the industry now out of work due to virus, and we are so grateful to all those fundraising on our behalf. While we are disappointed to be postponing West End Flea Market this year, it is necessary in order to protect the welfare of artists, staff, and visitors. We hope that those who are in a position to, might consider supporting some of the tremendous online events organised in support of our theatre colleagues in this time of need. We look forward to welcoming theatre fans and supporters to West End Flea Market again soon."

Theatre Together's All the Web's a Stage, an online event on Shakespeare Day, 23 April, featuring a variety of live performances including from Joanne Clifton, Danny Mac, Marisha Wallace and A4O Ambassadors, Jodie Prenger, Cleve September and La Voix. Performances will be streamed live here. The event is free to access with all donations distributed to several arts charities and funds including Acting for Others.

Also, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre, in partnership with National Theatre Live in London and Amazon Prime Video present the smash-hit Fleabag from 6 April here, and then on Amazon Prime Video for two weeks from 10 April. Proceeds will be donated to a variety of charities and funds including Acting for Others.

Danielle Tarento and Paul Wilkins are inviting composers to write and submit and original composition, A Song For Our Time, with one version selected to be recorded by a virtual choir including West End stars with all proceeds going to Acting for Others.

Acting for Others also announce today that the second annual West End Flea Market will be postponed this year in response to virus (Covid-19). The event, due to take place on 16 May 2020, will be rescheduled with new dates to be announced.

Donations to Acting for Others can be made here: www.justgiving.com/ctcafo





