Achates Philanthropy Prize Shortlist Announced

The shortlist is announced today for the 2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize, the only annual prize that celebrates first-time supporters of culture in the UK. This year's shortlist boasts a wealth of inspiring stories of first-time supporters and new corporate partnerships for cultural organisations of all sizes and scales - across dance, museums, theatre, literature and the visual arts - from Glasgow to Manchester, Belfast to Birmingham. Each individual and company on the shortlist has been nominated by a cultural organisation to express appreciation for their outstanding contribution, which includes financial donations and gifts in-kind, expertise and skill sharing, as well as network growth and positive advocacy.

Cultural Philanthropy Foundation Chair, Caroline McCormick, said: "The shortlists for the 2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize showcase an inspiring set of examples of good practice, relationship building and sheer fundraising success. The leadership these organisations have shown not only in terms of dedication to ensuring culture is embedded in their communities, but also to inspiring their colleagues at a time when resources are so limited, is outstanding."

Now in its sixth year, the Prize fund of £10,000 is shared between the Individual Philanthropy Award and the Corporate Award, thanks to the continued generous support of Prize sponsors, Achates. In addition, four Bursaries will be awarded, donated by Achates, offering cultural organisations a bespoke day-long masterclass to support the development of their fundraising or strategy.

The Awards and Bursaries will be announced at a special ceremony at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Wednesday 9th November which will also be live-streamed and captioned by Stagetext. The evening will feature a world premiere performances commissioned by the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation and created by artists, Otis Mensah, Sheffield's first Poet Laureate, and Chauntelle M, (AKA 'Diary of a Poet'), member of the Birmingham-based collective, We Don't Settle (formerly Beatfreeks). The Awards will be presented by philanthropist and long-standing Birmingham Symphony Hall donor, Peter How. To register to watch online, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2022-achates-philanthropy-prize-awards-ceremony-tickets-429272695187

The Individual Philanthropy Award was created to celebrate a new generation of cultural philanthropists in the UK, and to inspire the next. Organisations across all art forms were invited to nominate an outstanding individual or trust who has given philanthropically towards their organisation for the first time within the last 12 months, at all levels of giving.

The 2022 Individual Philanthropy Award shortlist is:



Battersea Arts Centre & Rafe OfferCardboard Citizens & Cath Longman-Jones

Manchester Art Gallery & new donors to the Manchester Contemporary Art FundMuseum of the Home & Will Hanway and Luise LuetckeSpread the Word & Sam and Rosie BerwickThe Women's Prize Trust & Rosianna Halse Rojas

The Corporate Award was created at the suggestion of 2016 winner, Nigel Farnall, in response to the rapid decline in corporate support for culture in the UK. Cultural charities across all art forms were invited to nominate an outstanding company of any size, which has supported their organisation for the first time within the last 12 months, at all levels of giving.

The 2022 Corporate Award shortlist is:



Artichoke Trust & Youfibre

Lyric Theatre Belfast & Electric Ireland

Midlands Arts Centre (MAC) & PATRIZIA

Roundhouse & Vice Media Group

Scottish Ballet & Sandman Hotels UK & IrelandThe Big House & 42 Management & Production