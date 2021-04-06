AboutFACE Theatre Announces Call For Submissions For Transatlantic Tales 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AboutFACE Theatre is inviting submissions from emerging Irish women playwrights for Transatlantic Tales 2021.

Apr. 6, 2021  

AboutFACE Theatre is inviting submissions from emerging Irish women playwrights for Transatlantic Tales 2021.

AboutFACE created Transatlantic Tales in 2020, where they assigned eight playwrights each with two actors, one in Ireland and one in the US, and commissioned them to write a 3-minute play set over a Zoom call between America and Ireland.

The show combining these short plays had its Live Premiere online with The Civic theatre in Dublin in June 2020, and was later invited to the 2021 Origin 1st Irish Festival in New York, where it won The Spirit of the Festival award.

Last year, the eight international playwrights had each been previously featured at AboutFACE's NEWvember Festival. For their 2021 edition, they are looking for eight emerging women playwrights, born and/or based in Ireland.

Applications can be made at aboutfacetheatre.ie/transatlantic-tales-2021 including submitting a playwriting sample (a scene between 2-10 pages, featuring 2 or more characters) as a pdf, by the deadline of April 18th.

Eight writers will be chosen by AboutFACE's reading panel, based on their sample's development of characters, emotional resonance and narrative drive, and invited to take part in this year's project.

More information at aboutfacetheatre.ie.


