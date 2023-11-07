Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas Perform UK Premiere of MEHEK Next Year

The production makes its UK premiere at Peepul Centre, Leicester from Thursday 4 to Sunday 7 April, before touring.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas Perform UK Premiere of MEHEK Next Year

Contemporary Kathak virtuosos Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas present their new collaboration, Mehek, a dance exploration of an unspoken love story.

In this new major production, two of the finest Kathak contemporary dancers of their generations, Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas, tell unspoken and sometimes taboo love stories. Mehek is an exploration of the human heart, its desires, courage and resilience. Centred around an older woman and a younger man, the dance delves deep into the different ways that love can be.

Mehek marks the return to the stage of Aakash Odedra following his critically-acclaimed Samsara in 2022 and Aditi Mangaldas following her powerful solo FORBIDDEN in 2023. Mehek is the first full length duet of Aditi Mangaldas’ illustrious 50-year career.

Derived from the Hindi word for fragrance, the title Mehek alludes to the enduring power of memory and the essence of love itself. The stage becomes a place where rhythmic tales of desire unfold, entwined with elements of nature. Tina Tzoka’s set of mirrors, evoking the expansive waters of the sea, reflect the duality of the story - the tranquil surface and the tumultuous waves beneath. The dance reveals that love is not only a profound connection and exploration with another but also a personal journey within the self.

Composer Nicki Wells, a frequent collaborator of Odedra and Mangaldas, has created a powerful soundscore, sometimes epic, sometimes intimate and intensely beautiful. Wells sings live on stage with two Indian percussionists, Ashish Gangani and Hiren Chate and vocalist Faraz Ahmed.

As part of the creative process for Mehek, Aakash with dramaturg Karthika Naïr and musician Hiren Chate worked with 450 older people from communities across Leicester. Workshop participants told their personal stories and their memories of life and love, and some of those stories have been incorporated into the work. The wider Mehek Live project, run in partnership with Moving Together, culminates in a symposium at Sadler’s Wells on 12 April as part of the Elixir Festival.

With Mehek, Mangaldas and Odedra have created a mesmerising powerful work that is raw, authentic and infinitely resonant.

Tour Dates

Thursday 4 to Sunday 7 April at 7.30pm
Peepul Centre, LEICESTER
Orchardson Ave, Leicester LE4 6DP
Tickets: tickets will be on sale in January

Tuesday 9 April at 7.30pm
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB
Tickets: 0844 338 5000 / www.birminghamhippodrome.com
† 0844 calls will cost 4.5p per minute plus the phone company’s access charge

Friday 12 and Saturday 13 April at 7.30pm
Sadler’s Wells Theatre, LONDON
Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN
Tickets: 020 7863 8000 / www.sadlerswells.com
BSL interpreted post-show talk with Sadler’s Wells associate artistic director Rob Jones on Friday 12 April

Tuesday 16 April at 7.30pm
The Lowry, SALFORD
Pier, 8 The Quays, Salford, Manchester M50 3AZ
Tickets: 0161 876 2000 / https://thelowry.com/

Friday 19 April at 7.30pm
Northern Stage, NEWCASTLE
Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RH
Tickets: 0191 230 5151 / https://northernstage.co.uk/



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
CRYING WOLF Comes to UEA Norwich Photo
CRYING WOLF Comes to UEA Norwich

This December the University of East Anglia's (UEA) School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing is presenting Crying Wolf, a week-long season of two ensemble plays that highlight the beliefs and lies we keep from our childhood.

2
New Season Of Shows Unveiled For 2024 At Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Season Of Shows Unveiled For 2024 At Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A year of shows from Scarborough's SJT has been unveiled, including adaptations of two classic novels, two stirring Yorkshire stories, a sparkling Christmas show and the 90th play, no less, from the SJT's Director Emeritus, Alan Ayckbourn.

3
OUR CROYDEN Tells Stories Of The Community Through Exhibitions And Workshops Led By Talawa Photo
OUR CROYDEN Tells Stories Of The Community Through Exhibitions And Workshops Led By Talawa Theatre Company

Talawa Theatre Company is leading Our Croydon, a series of exhibitions and workshops that highlight the stories of historical and contemporary figures of African and Caribbean heritage from Croydon.  Talks, workshops and exhibitions will take place across the Borough, amplifying these stories and bringing them to life for all to enjoy. 

4
The Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals Further Details For Upcoming Spring Programming Photo
The Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals Further Details For Upcoming Spring Programming

Details have been announced for the new shows that are on sale now for Spring 2024 at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, including Swim Aunty Swim! and The Glass Menagerie. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You