ALMOST, MAINE to be Presented at OSO Arts Centre In South London

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John Cariani's Almost, Maine will be presented at OSO, a professional Fringe theatre located in the heart of Barnes village in South-West London, for a two-week run from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday November 8.

The metaphorical turns literal in John Cariani's masterwork, which sees 9 ordinary pairs of people experience miraculous events, all in the name of love, on one cold winter night in northern Maine.

One of the most popular plays in the US, Almost, Maine has been professionally produced over a hundred times since its premiere in 2004, but is rarely seen on UK stages. The production follows the sell out revival of Blue/Orange produced earlier this year at OSO.

6 time Fringe Theatre Award nominated director Lydia Sax returns following the success of Blue/Orange, helming a production which will see 8 actors play 20 characters across the play's 9 vignettes.

With nearly a quarter of adults reporting feeling lonely In 2026, Cariani's heartwarming stories of connection between strangers have never felt more timely, needed and touching. The play stars emerging talent including Sarah Thorn, who recently made her Broadway debut in Kenny Leon's Othello and performed off-broadway in Tom Hanks and James Glossman's 'This World of Tomorrow'. Joining Sarah are Madeline Pell, Ben Elliott, Joel Horwood and Erica Schoebinger, as well as Maurii Davenport & Drew Cleveland, recent graduates of LAMDA's prestigious MFA programme. In Almost, Maine, the ordinary and the extraordinary exist side by side, and love can change everything in an instant.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 12 Hrs 23 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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