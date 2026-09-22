ALMOST, MAINE to be Presented at OSO Arts Centre In South London
The play will have a two-week run from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday November 8.
John Cariani's Almost, Maine will be presented at OSO, a professional Fringe theatre located in the heart of Barnes village in South-West London, for a two-week run from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday November 8.
The metaphorical turns literal in John Cariani's masterwork, which sees 9 ordinary pairs of people experience miraculous events, all in the name of love, on one cold winter night in northern Maine.
One of the most popular plays in the US, Almost, Maine has been professionally produced over a hundred times since its premiere in 2004, but is rarely seen on UK stages. The production follows the sell out revival of Blue/Orange produced earlier this year at OSO.
6 time Fringe Theatre Award nominated director Lydia Sax returns following the success of Blue/Orange, helming a production which will see 8 actors play 20 characters across the play's 9 vignettes.
With nearly a quarter of adults reporting feeling lonely In 2026, Cariani's heartwarming stories of connection between strangers have never felt more timely, needed and touching. The play stars emerging talent including Sarah Thorn, who recently made her Broadway debut in Kenny Leon's Othello and performed off-broadway in Tom Hanks and James Glossman's 'This World of Tomorrow'. Joining Sarah are Madeline Pell, Ben Elliott, Joel Horwood and Erica Schoebinger, as well as Maurii Davenport & Drew Cleveland, recent graduates of LAMDA's prestigious MFA programme. In Almost, Maine, the ordinary and the extraordinary exist side by side, and love can change everything in an instant.
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