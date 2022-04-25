ALL OF ME Gets Its Tron Theatre Staging in May

Tron Theatre is finally able to present, in collaboration with The Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, the award-winning All of Me, originally programmed as part of our Mayfesto 2020 season. Written and performed by Caroline Horton, an Olivier Award nominee, All of Me is an intimate and absurd exploration of wanting to live, wanting to die and what can happen if we sit together with the dark.



Grudgingly hopeful, occasionally funny, Caroline reunites with director Alex Swift (Mess) to bring you an unapologetically dark show about dark things.



Says Caroline of the piece: 'This show was developed from a place of hopelessness...Although autobiographical, the show was also informed by conversations with people about their experiences of living with or treating addiction, depression, eating disorders or suicidal ideation. And about their experiences of recovery - about all the things recovery can mean. Of course, All of Me is about depression (or about my particular version of that diagnosable condition) but beyond that highly personal experience of mental illness, it is also political. I feel like the anxiety, or exhaustion, or deep despair that so many of us share is asking us to refuse or rebel in a relentless world, where growth and progress supersede care and space to breathe.'



Amidst a slew of 4 and 5-star reviews, All of Me has been described as 'theatrically alive at every moment, even when conveying the deadening weight of depression'; 'an act of bravery'; 'an assault on the senses'; 'raw, honest and elemental' and 'ultimately uplifting'. The piece won The Mental Health Fringe Award in 2019, The Stage Edinburgh Award 2019 and the Lustrum Award 2019.



Running time approx. 70 minutes with no interval.