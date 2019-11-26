AFTERGLOW Announces A Final Extension As The Cast Celebrates 100 Performances

'Afterglow' this week celebrated its 100th London performance - and announced a final extension and closure date for the long running Off West End hit.

The boys of "Afterglow" will now head under the shower for the final time at Waterloo East Theatre on Sunday December 22. By then the show will have played 131 performances over 17 weeks and received critical acclaim and two nominations for Best Enemble and Best Director in the Off West End Awards.

The play's New York author, S. Asher Gelman, flew in to celebrate with the cast this week.

An international hit, "Afterglow," centres on Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The cast features Benjamin Aluwihare, Adi Chugh and Peter McPherson, with Kane Surry as understudy for all three roles.

Creative team: Director Steven Kunis, Original Director Tom O'Brien, Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd, Lighting Designer David Howe,Sound Designer Joel Price, Movement Director Lee Crowley, Casting Director Anne Vosser, General Management David Adkin Limited.Produced by Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.

Box Office:

Tel: 020 7928 0060

Online: www.waterlooeast.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You