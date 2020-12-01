AFDA Honours Acting Students Present DISCONnECTED

With 2020 at it's last stretch, the AFDA Honours acting students present the live production of DISCONnECTED.

DISCONnECTED is about 4 AFDA students living in a digs in Observatory during lockdown, and the emotional trauma that came with intense isolation and the social dynamic of being stuck together, with no escape. It touches on the impact that lockdown has had on mental health, relationships and life that carries on outside of the pandemic. The story is inspired by these 4 exceptional young adults experiences during lockdown and is a universal tale that can speak to many South Africans during this difficult time.

Gripping, poignant and haunting, the tale is written and performed by Alex Adika, Elria Nel, Mary Gaitho, Sameera Scharneck, promising future artists who are soon to take the professional industry by storm. The show has been facilitated by multi-disciplinary artist and Theatre Maker Nicola Date. Known currently as a Stand-up Comedian, Producer and Costume Designer, Nicola's experience has spanned many fields within the film and theatre Industry, including being the Masque Theatre Manager for 2 years.

Catch us on 11 December at 8pm and again 13 December at 4pm at the AFDA Theatre, 228 Lower Main Road. Catch us on 11 December at 8pm and again 13 December at 4pm at the AFDA Theatre, 228 Lower Main Road. Due to covid-19 regulations our audience capacity is limited to 18 seats. Tickets need to be purchased in advance as there are no sales at the door and no cash transactions are available. Tickets can be purchased via snap scan or EFT via email at Lanna@afda.co.za between 9h00 - 15h00 from Monday to Friday. Ticket price: R40.

