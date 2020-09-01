ADC Theatre Is Re-Opening This Autumn

All of the ADC Mainshows, which perform at 7.45pm, will be available to watch live from a socially-distanced auditorium.

After having to close over the summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADC Theatre in Cambridge will be reopening from October, presenting a season of student theatre, comedy and music. All shows will be available to watch as livestreams from the comfort of your own home, and many of the plays will also be possible to watch in a socially-distanced auditorium.

The ADC is famous for being the starting point of many of Britain's most famous creatives, from Stephen Fry and Ian McKellen to Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz. It is now embarking on a new venture as it joins other theatres across the country which are livestreaming their shows for people to watch on their phone or computer.

All of the ADC Mainshows, which perform at 7.45pm, will be available to watch live from a socially-distanced auditorium. All performers and technicians will be following the government's social distancing guidelines, and compulsory face masks and increased hygiene measures in the auditorium will help to keep audience members safe.

Highlights of the upcoming season include Shakespeare's Macbeth, the classic of lesbian drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, and the annual CUADC and Footlights Pantomime Sleeping Beauty, which will perform just before Christmas with hilarious jokes and original songs.

Tickets for all of the shows, including to watch a livestream from home, can be booked at adctheatre.com. The first half of our Autumn season will go on sale on Monday 14 September, followed by the second half of the season on Friday 16 October.

'We can't wait to re-open our doors again,' says the ADC Theatre Manager, Jamie Rycroft. 'The management team has been working hard to come up with a way in which audience members, performers and technicians can remain safe while watching and staging live theatre again. And if you're not quite ready to return, you can watch all of our shows from the safety and comfort of your home.'

You can book tickets by calling our Box Office on 01223 300085 or online at adctheatre.com.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You