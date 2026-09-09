ACHY BREAKY BRIDE to Return to St Helens Theatre Royal

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Achy Breaky Bride will return to St Helens in two weeks' time. The new Regal Entertainments production comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from Wednesday 23 – Saturday 27 September 2026 for seven performances only and tickets are selling fast.

Audience favourite Leanne Campbell will reprise the role of Jolene which she previously played to acclaim at St Helens and Liverpool's Epstein Theatre seven years ago.

She will be joined by X Factor star David Heath, Rachael Wood, Conor Barrie, Katy McKenna, Jenna Sian O'Hara, Kay Nicholson and Liverpool Drag Queen Shania Pain.

It's never a dull day in Dolly's Dream Dresses, St Helens' boutique bridal shop run by A Boy Named Sue (David Heath) and his twin sister Jolene.

Watch all the crazy antics unfold as Sue and Jolene work non-stop from 9-5 to help these blushing brides-to-be prepare for their big days. Will they make it down the aisle without a hitch? Will they stand by their man proclaiming I will always love you? Don't count on it!

The hilarious musical comedy features a host of country music classics including Crazy, Rhinestone Cowboy, Rose Garden, Jolene, Achy Breaky Heart and many more.

Achy Breaky Bride is written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul and is brought to the stage by Regal Entertainments and directed by Chantelle Joseph.

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