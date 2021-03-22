A Week Of Trans Visibility With Tabby Lamb Announced At Studio 3 Arts

To celebrate International Trans Day of Visibility on 31st March, Studio 3 Arts in Barking and Dagenham present its first ever online festival of trans visibility, curated by non-binary writer and performer Tabby Lamb from Monday 29th March - Friday 2nd April. This is a week to share, listen and learn; for everyone to discover and celebrate trans artists and lives. There will be online playlists and screenings of trans music, film and comedy, alongside a live online Allyship Q&A - an opportunity for everyone to ask questions and hear from a panel of trans artists. The week culminates with an online trans dance party for the LGBTQ+ community.

Music Monday - This is an opportunity to immerse yourself in two new Spotify playlists of music by trans artists, curated especially for us by trans pop star Andrea Di Giovani and trans Musical theatre writer Nemo Martin. Available to listen and download from Monday 29th March, 9am at www.studio3arts.org.uk

Tuesday Teachings: Disclosure - An enlightening online watch party of the acclaimed 2020 film Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen. Directed and produced by Sam Feder, Disclosure is an eye-opening documentary in which leading trans creatives and thinkers share heartfelt perspectives and analysis about Hollywood's impact on the trans community. Tuesday 30th March, 7.30pm for further information and to book in advance www.studio3arts.org.uk (S3A will email joining instructions in advance)

International Trans Day of Visibility: Flag Raising Ceremony - Celebrating International Trans Day of Visibility, the trans flag will be raised over Barking Town Hall, followed by a speech and a specially commissioned short video about the history of the flag. Wednesday 31st March more details at www.studio3arts.org.uk

Transformative Comedy: Trans Jokes that are Actually Funny! Queer actor and comedian Dian Cathal curates a YouTube playlist of the funniest trans comedians around today - all to be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa. Dian's stand-up show Trans*Atlantic went down a storm at the Soho Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe. With a wicked sense of humour, audiences will love Dian's comedy selection. From Thursday 1st April at 9am at www.studio3arts.org.uk

Allyship Q&A - Studio 3 Arts are delighted to welcome a panel of trans artists, including Tabby Lamb, Em Williams, Nemo Martin and more, led by cis ally and YouTube superstar Leena Norms. Shining a light on trans lives, our panel will tell their own stories, share their experiences, challenge common misconceptions and discuss overcoming discrimination, with plenty of time for all of your questions.

Audiences might not feel they know much about trans rights or lives - and that's fine.

People may have seen the headlines, possibly heard the debate and controversy, or read some devastating stories about transphobia. This is an opportunity to find out more and discover what trans visibility means in society today and throughout the world. This event is open to everyone. Friday 2nd April, 6.30pm - 8pm - For further information and to book in advance: www.studio3arts.org.uk

Trans Dance Party - There's no better way to celebrate Studio 3 Arts' first ever trans visibility festival than with a party! Exclusively for the trans and queer community, join an online dance party from Gal Pals with live DJ sets and more. This party is a safe space for all LGBTQIA+ people. Friday 2nd April, 9pm - 1am. For further information and to book in advance: www.studio3arts.org.uk

Studio 3 Arts and the artists would like to welcome everyone to the events, however the dance party is just for LGBTQ+ community.

Tabby Lamb is a non-binary writer and performer based in East London and a graduate of the Theatre Directing course at Dartington College of Arts. Equally inspired by Carly Rae Jepson and Tennessee Williams, they strive to tell stories that explore the intersections between popular culture and politics. Their debut solo show SINCE U BEEN GONE, which Tabby wrote and performed, premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019, after previewing at the Gate Theatre.