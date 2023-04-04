A WORLD DIVIDED World Premiere to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre This Month

The World Premiere of brand new musical A World Divided will open for one night only at Milton Keynes Theatre on 17 April followed by an additional performance at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 26 May.

An epic edge-of-your-seat journey with songs that will touch your soul.

1000 years after the Apocalypse the shadow of conflict stretches once again across the Barren lands. Now it is up to 18 year old Sarabande to find a way through the ravaged landscape, past the mindless cannibals in the wilds and the terrifying figure that haunts her nightmares, all the way to the enemy. But will anyone listen to her plea for peace and stop a war that threatens to destroy all that is left of a world divided?

The cast, all local to Buckinghamshire includes: Andrew Hooper (Argon), Elizabeth Kinrade (Sarabande), Enya Corrigan ( Amelia,) Erika Sanderson (Narrator),Erland Iversen (Skab/Elder Col Gunther), Laetitia Grover ( Emma/Matrice) Livvy Clark ( Elder Gertrude), Mat Soulsby (Arkle),Paul Briggs ( Fleshy Keshy Man) Peter Corrigan (Hera/Elder Herbert).

The ensemble includes Alexandra Kelly, Ana Diego, Charlie Simms, Chelsea King, Felix Russell, Gabrielle Ansah, Haydn Connall, Helen Maltby, Isla Shuttlewood, Kara Hadkiss, Libby Barley, Phoebe Mapley, Rebecca Reyland, Sarah Mapley, Sienna Adams And Tony Carr

The band features Aimee Amos (Fire/violin), Chad Thomas Carrey (Cogs/Piano), Chloe Sharp (Electra/Synth), Dale Luke- Parker (Stixx/Drummer), Dan Webley (The Crow/Guitar), James O'Malley (Smog/Bass), Janet Mason ( Water/Violin), Jez Gibbons (The Hammer/Percussion), Kieran Hughes (The Celt/Bouzouki), and Nicole Collarbone (Earth/Cello).

A World Divided is Produced by Skyboat Productions and will be directed by Larry Stubbings with Musical Direction from Christopher Edwards. Costume Design is by Lisa Kinrade. Movement Direction is by Ana Diego Iversen.

Inspired to write A World Divided by his love of concept albums such as War of The Worlds from his childhood, music producer Christopher Edwards says;

"My dream to combine my world of music with the production of the show has seen the coming together of a hugely talented company including some fresh, exciting upcoming musicians alongside some amazing West End performers. Make sure you book to join us, it will be one hell of a ride!"

In a post-apocalyptic world divided by separate tribes, one young hero must embark on a perilous journey to stop war from once again destroying what is left of humanity

Performance Details:

Milton Keynes Theatre

Performances: Mon 17 April 2023 - 7.30pm

Tickets: From £13

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Performances: Fri 26 May 2023 - 7.30pm

Tickets: From £13

