A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA Comes to The Other Palace in December

Performances run 1 December – 7 January.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

The Other Palace will present a brand-new twist on the classic fairy tale this Christmas, full of filthy festive fun. A Very Very Bad Cinderella is written by Neil Hurst (Tracks, Dating for Dogs, The Government Inspector) and Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything) and runs from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 at The Other Palace Studio – Suitable for audiences 16+.

Tired of the same old Cinderella story? We've read the book and endured many a dodgy pantomime version. But who do we really go to see? You know who they are, those 'Ugly B**ches who have us in stitches'. We love them, we hate them… the filthy tramps. This is the 'Real' Cinderella story direct from the mucky mouths of the “ladies" that were there. So, lock up your Sons, and all of your Misters, Look out London, it's the UGLY SISTERS.

Featuring loads of songs lovingly ripped off from the repertoire of those West End Wendy's. You think you know the story of precious little Cinderella? Think again!

 

Following in the success of The Other Palace's first adult Christmas comedy in 2022, Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol, prepare for a musical parody so naughty it could turn anyone into a Bad Cinderella.

The Other Palace Artistic Director, Paul Taylor-Mills, says “We are delighted to carry on our newly established tradition of deliciously naughty Christmas Capers in the Studio after the sold-out success of Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol last year. A Very Very Bad Cinderella is sure to make us laugh and blush at the same time!”




