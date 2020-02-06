A Special Edition Of ARABS ARE NOT FUNNY Will Play The Arab Women Artists Now Festival

Arts Canteen will present a special edition of Arabs Are Not Funny for the Arab Women Artists Now festival. Arabs Are Not Funny is widely regarded as one of the hottest comedy nights among the Arab community and beyond. Comedians with roots in the Arab world attempt to prove the naysayers wrong! Featuring Lebanese British Isabelle Farah, Tunisian Swiss Leila Ladari, Moroccan Laila Alj, Bahraini British Jenna Al Ansari and Belgian Tunisian Serine Ayari.

Celebrating its sixth year, Arab Women Artists Now (AWAN) festival, which runs from the 5 -29 March, offers a rich programme of visual art, music, theatre, comedy, spoken word, panel discussions and workshops by contemporary Arab women artists. Venues across London include Rich Mix, The Arab British Centre, The Book Club and the Queen of Hoxton.

The festival aims to increase understanding around Arab women's diverse realities and concerns, while providing a more nuanced narrative surrounding the Arab region and its peoples.

Coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8, Aser El Saqqa, Founder and Director of AWAN festival, said: "I cannot think of a better way to celebrate International Women's Day than by bringing together such a diverse range of artists and sharing their worlds, their experiences and their wonderful talent with new audiences."

Tickets £12.00

