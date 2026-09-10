A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD) is Coming to Young Vic Theatre

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Silent Uproar will present an exclusive performance of A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad), appearing at London's Young Vic Theatre on Saturday 3 October 2026.

The Young Vic Theatre performance of A Super Happy Story follows a two-night run at Assembly Checkpoint in Edinburgh in August this year as part of Shedinburgh Festival 2026 - a brand-new pop-up festival bringing the best of the Fringe to London for a three night residency. Nearly a decade after winning a Fringe First Award and high-praise from The Guardian, The Stage, and The British Theatre Guide, A Super Happy Story continues to leave a lasting legacy, with this one-night-only performance offering audiences a rare opportunity to catch the show again.

Written by Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain (Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! Margaret Thatcher, Queen of Soho) with music by Matthew Floyd Jones (Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! Frisky and Mannish), the London performance will be a special, stripped-back reimagining of Brittain's award-winning dark comedy cabaret musical. Staged in the Young Vic's intimate Maria Theatre, the performance will take place in a venue that has spent over five decades building a reputation for bold, internationally-minded new work.

Sally's a happy person. She doesn't let little things get her down and almost never cries. But she's got an illness. It makes her feel like she isn't the person she wants to be, but she doesn't want anyone to know about it.

Directed by Silent Uproar's Artistic Director Alex Mitchell, A Super Happy Story follows Sally between the ages of 16 and 26, tracing the best and worst nights of her life through a decade of chapters as glittering musical numbers give way to a frank, unflinching look at what it really means to live with depression.

Brimming with jokes, cabaret songs, and glitter canons, the show delivers a delicate balance of super happy and super sad, never shying away from the seriousness of its subject matter even as it insists, throughout, that it's OK not to be OK. A Super Happy Story is a hilarious, heartbreaking, ultimately hopeful look at growing up with an illness that nobody else can see.

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