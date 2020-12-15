A Rock Opera on the Life of Tony Blair is Coming Soon to London

A rock opera about the life of former prime minister Tony Blair is coming soon to London, Independent reports. The opera, titled Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera), was adapted by comedian Harry Hill.

The production will be staged at London's Turbine theatre from 4 to 6 February 2021, as part of MTFestUK.

The production is described as "the story of how one man went from peace loving, long haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. An hilarious tragedy of political intrigue, religion, power and romance that plays fast and loose with the facts, owing as much to Citizen Kane as it does to The Marx Brothers - Karl and Groucho."

Tony! will take a loosely factual approach to Blair's life, and will feature characters such as Osama bin Laden and Princess Diana. The show's ensemble will also be made up of several prominent political figures, such as Gordon Brown, George W Bush, Alastair Campbell, and John Prescott.

Paul Taylor-Mills, the Turbine's artistic director, said: "It's impossible to ignore the challenges and sheer nerve required to make any kind of announcement during these times. With all that in mind, I couldn't be prouder to be associated with the Turbine theatre and everything that it stands for, particularly with regard to investing in and generating new work. It's fair to say that MTFestUK 2021 is going to be our most diverse to date and I'm thrilled to be presenting musicals from first-time writers, alongside Tony and Olivier award-winning artists."

Read more on Independent and learn more about the production at https://www.theturbinetheatre.com/whats-on/tony-(mtfest).