A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Iris Theatre in June

Iris Theatre today announces A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of their Summer Festival 2022. It opens on 5th July, with previews from 29 June, and running until 30 July, at the Actors' Church in the heart of Covent Garden.

Alongside A Midsummer Night's Dream there will be three Iris commissions to complete the line-up, with more information to follow in the coming months. Now in its 14th year, Iris' summer season has become an essential part of the theatrical calendar, welcoming thousands of people. Join Iris this year, and escape to the forest, where fairies, lovers and a travelling band of actors await magical wonderment in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

We are thrilled to be announcing A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of our upcoming Summer Season. After it was sadly postponed in 2020, it has been great to return to a show that we have been passionate about sharing with audiences for two years. We are also very excited to be supporting three commissions of early-career companies which will make up our Summer Festival; Iris is proud of our history in supporting early-career artists and cannot wait to support more exceptional and innovative work. Keep an eye out for applications opening soon and come and join us in the garden for some fairy-led mayhem!" - The Iris Team

Performances run 29 June - 30 July

It's the height of Summer, and the ancient city of Athens has never felt colder. The young nobleman Demetrius is set to marry his bride Hermia, and their parents are overjoyed. The only problem is, she's in love with someone else. Fleeing the broken court, and her impending nuptials, Hermia escapes to the forest beyond the city, ready to elope.

There, deep in an enchanted forest of lights, new mysteries await her. A feuding fairy King and Queen plot revenge, a band of travelling misfit actors prepare their latest performance, and a magical trickster, ready to cause mischief, has other ideas for the young lovers' midsummer's night.

Experience Shakespeare's best-loved comedy in the heart of Covent Garden with the award-winning Iris Theatre, celebrate the arrival of Summer and find out whether love really can conquer all.

Age Guidance: 8+

Box Office: https://iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows