A KISS FOR CINDERELLA & More Announced for National Youth Music Theatre's Summer Season of Musicals

This summer, National Youth Music Theatre will present two major musicals, 'Chess' at the Curve, Leicester and 'Ragtime' together with the world premiere' of 'A Kiss for Cinderella' at The MCT at Alleyn's, Dulwich, and for one night only, NYMT in Concert at the Rose Theatre, Kingston.

National Youth Music Theatre represents the very best in work with young people through musical theatre enabling thousands of youngsters across the UK to develop both their creative and personal potential, leading Andrew Lloyd Webber to dub it "the best youth music theatre in the world".



CHESS



By Benny Andersson, Tim Rice and Björn Ulvaeus

Curve, Leicester

Wednesday 10 - Saturday 13 August

at 7pm

Friday & Saturday matinees at 2.00pm

At the height of the Cold War, two chess masters meet in Bangkok to battle for the world

championship, but their greatest contest is for the love of one woman.

Written in 1984 by ABBA songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice, 'Chess' tells a story of love and political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, in which superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends. It includes the international hit singles 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night In Bangkok'. Other well-known songs from the score include 'Anthem', 'Heaven Help my Heart' and 'Pity The Child'.

Director Alex Sutton

Musical Director Jordan Li-Smith

Choreographer Adam Haigh

Set & Lighting Designer Andrew Exeter

Tickets: £10 - £32

Bookings:

https://nymt.org.uk/book-tickets-for-shows/chess/

By arrangement with Three Knights Limited, The Shubert Organisation Inc and Robert Fox Limited. Benny Andersson, Tim Rice and Björn Ulvaeus

Original Orchestrations and Arrangements by Anders Eljas

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI www.mtishows.co.uk



A KISS FOR CINDERELLA



Music by Jack Trzcinski,

Book and lyrics by Annabel Mutale Reed

The winning submission for NYMT's 2020

New Writing Competition

The MCT at Alleyn's, Dulwich

Thursday 18 - Saturday 20 August.

at 7.00pm

Fri & Sat matinees at 2.00pm

'A Kiss for Cinderella', an adaptation of J. M. Barrie's 1916 play of the same name, follows Jane, a young girl from across the sea, and the refugee children she takes care of - Flo, Blue and Krista - in 1940s London during the Blitz. These girls have each brought their own version of the tale of Cinderella with them, and are determined that Jane is the Cinderella the stories all tell about. The show is primarily about the magic of the Cinderella story, but is also set in 1916 (mid WW1) and includes themes involving discrimination against children who are refugees of war. The musical concludes with joy, hope and togetherness.

Director Annabel Mutale Reed

Musical Director Matthew Jackson

Choreographer Lucinda Lawrence

Set & Costume Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer - Aaron Dootson



Tickets:

£20 - £35 plus booking fees

Bookings:

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/a-kiss-for-cinderella-518389

The MCT at Alleyn's, Alleyn's School, Townley Road, East Dulwich SE22 8SU

How to get there:

Travel by Rail:

The nearest mainline stations are North Dulwich (from London Bridge), Herne Hill (from Victoria), West Dulwich and East Dulwich. North Dulwich Station is a short walk from the school. Herne Hill station is just a short journey by No. 37 bus.

The nearest tube station is Brixton (Victoria Line) which is a 10-minute journey by No. 37 bus.

Travel by Bus:

The MCT is served by a number of bus routes in the nearby area including those listed here

12, 37, 42, 176, 185, P4 and P13.



RAGTIME



Book by Terrence McNally, Music by

Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens



This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th-century America tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream.

The MCT at Alleyn's, Dulwich

Thursday 25 - Saturday 27 August

at 7pm

Fri & Sat matinees at 2.00pm

Written by the award-winning composer/ lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ('Once on This Island', 'Seussical' and 'Lucky Stiff'), noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, 'Ragtime' was the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Called by TIME Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in 20 years," this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

The Tony-winning score is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself, drawing upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlour songs and expansive anthems.

Director Hannah Chissick

Musical Director David Randall

Choreographer Nathan 'Neo' Gordon

Set & Costume Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer Aaron Dootson

Tickets:

£20 - £35 plus booking fees

Bookings:

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/ragtime-518339



The MCT at Alleyn's, Alleyn's School, Townley Road, East Dulwich SE22 8SU

How to get there:

Travel by Rail:

The nearest mainline stations are North Dulwich (from London Bridge), Herne Hill (from Victoria), West Dulwich and East Dulwich. North Dulwich Station is a short walk from the school. Herne Hill station is just a short journey by No. 37 bus.

The nearest tube station is Brixton (Victoria Line) which is a 10-minute journey by No. 37 bus.

Travel by Bus:

The MCT is served by a number of bus routes in the nearby area including those listed here

12, 37, 42, 176, 185, P4 and P13.



NYMT in Concert

Rose Theatre, Kingston,

Saturday 9 July 2022

at 7pm

An exciting new project featuring a large cast and orchestra of young people, NYMT IN CONCERT showcases outstanding UK youth talent in vibrant, staged performances of extracts from dozens of musical theatre productions, including many from NYMT's own catalogue of recent commissions and premières.

Founded in 1976 and dubbed "the best youth music theatre in the world" by Andrew Lloyd Webber, National Youth Music Theatre represents the very best in work with young people through musical theatre.

NYMT IN CONCERT is a celebration of the potential and creativity of youth.

Director / Choreographer Chris Cuming

Musical Director Tom Slade

Lighting Designer Luke Marino

Sound Designer Nick Hall

Tickets: £15 - £18.50

Bookings:

https://nymt.org.uk/book-tickets-for-shows/nymt-in-concert/

NYMT

National Youth Music Theatre offers exceptional opportunities in pre-professional, musical theatre training for talented young people of all backgrounds aged 10 to 23 years through skills workshops, master classes and residential courses led by industry professionals, through commissioning and presentation of exciting new work and - in collaboration with some of the UK's leading creative minds - producing bold, new realisations of major works of the core repertoire.

These opportunities exist for stage performers, musicians, technicians and stage crew and, though our Creative Team Mentorship programme, for aspiring directors, musical directors, choreographers and designers.

National Youth Music Theatre represents the very best in work with young people through musical theatre enabling thousands of youngsters across the UK to develop both their creative and personal potential, leading Andrew Lloyd Webber to dub it "the best youth music theatre in the world".

Auditions for 2023 will be announced in October 2022