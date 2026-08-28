A BRIEF CASE OF CRAZY Will Come to Storyhouse in October

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A Brief Case of Crazy will be performed in the Garret Theatre at Storyhouse this autumn as part of a UK tour. Performances will run Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October 2026, with tickets costing from £15.90 for Storyhouse Members.

The show was a huge hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and has also enjoyed a London run, for which it won two accolades at the OFFIEWestEnd Awards earlier this year.

A Brief Case of Crazy is presented by Skedaddle Theatre and Shoddy Theatre in association with York Theatre Royal.

Set in an office space, the audience witnesses the remarkable, embarrassing daily life of introvert Thomas who muddles through his 9-5 job, but who then finds himself dragged out of his comfort zone and closer to his shy office crush Daisy when he discovers a magical briefcase.

Can Thomas overcome his insecurities and a series of extraordinary misadventures to win Daisy's heart – or discover what's on the inside matters most?

Told through elements of puppetry, dance, object manipulation, mime and distinct characterisation, A Brief Case of Crazy draws inspiration from physical comedy's iconic history including Mr Bean, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Skedaddle Theatre aims to tell a heartwarming tale about the little guy and is for those who enjoy the classics of physical comedy and for families looking for an uplifting story.

Writer, director, producer and performer Rowan Armitt-Brewster says: “A Brief Case of Crazy represents those who are 'different' and 'awkward' in modern society, shining a positive light on their uniqueness, and encourages the audience to work harder to accept these individuals and to celebrate them.

“I'm so excited to perform this piece for audiences around the country. All the hard work pays off in such a satisfying way when you feel the magic of a live audience experiencing a story with you; you can hear them laughing at the jokes, feel them being moved by tender moments and getting hyped up by the choreography.”

Skedaddle Theatre comprises of three East 15 Acting School graduates – Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Lennie Longworth and Samuel Cunningham. The trio were recipients of the Assessor's Choice Award at the 2026 OFFWestEnd Awards – known as the 'Offies', while Armitt-Brewster received the award for Best Staging for A Brief Case of Crazy.

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