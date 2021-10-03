80S MANIA Will Open at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre

Endorsed by Radio 1 breakfast DJ during the Eighties, Mike Read, as being "like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops" - 80's MANIA is sweeping into Coventry this October.

From West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, and partner Greg Stevenson, the hit-packed production features back-combed hair, shimmying shoulder pads, wet-look neon leggings, the lairiest of leotards, indiscriminate double denim and 24-7 sunglasses - and that's just a description of the audience of Europe's official long-standing premier 1980's multi-tribute concert show.

28 chart-topping artistes from the 80's are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day with a full live band, awesome dancers, mind-blowing lasers and light design combined with huge video projection complete the production together with over 150 costumes!

Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, Boy George, Wham, Erasure, Soft Cell, the Human League, Dead or Alive, Nena, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Numan, and Tony Hadley are just some of the stars you will witness in this high energy, fast paced, party style show!

Producers Vikki and Greg say that 80's Mania features something for everyone.

"It's broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest. We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the Eighties had to offer. . . catch 80's Mania - it's sweeping the nation!"

"It's totally unique," says Vikki. "Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, reliving the childhood memories that the 80's helped make so unforgettable.

"Hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups all come along to have a good night out, reminisce, sing, dance and clap along to their favourite Eighties tunes."

80s Mania will be at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre on Saturday 30th October at 7.30pm. Tickets start at Â£13.50 and can be purchased from belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box office on 024 7655 3055.