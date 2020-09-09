45North and Ellie Keel Productions Launch Brand-New Audio Project WRITTEN ON THE WAVES

The first season of Written on the Waves comprises 9 world premières including new pieces.

45North and Ellie Keel Productions today announce their collaboration on a brand-new audio project - Written on the Waves, showcasing the best in new writing, directing, acting and sound design, and engaging with over 60 freelance creatives and including co-productions with Atticist, HOTTER Project, and The North Wall.

The first season of Written on the Waves comprises 9 world premières including new pieces from Luke Barnes, Tife Kusoro, Rafaella Marcus, Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, Margaret Perry, Lettie Precious, and Amanda Wilkin. The first in the series are currently live, and can be accessed via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves, with the full season to be released across the remainder of 2020.

Listeners are invited to lose themselves in the intimacy of these audio worlds, in these nine thrilling, newly commissioned stories which will spark listeners' imaginative worlds, and enable audiences to connect with each other while we are forced to remain apart.

Embracing the opportunities lockdown has presented with enhanced technology and communication, the first season will also include a special international commission - encouraging a more global way of working through finding new ways of collaborating transatlantically. This project and a final commission to complete the first season will be announced shortly.

45North's Creative Director Jessica Rose McVay said today, "In a tremendously difficult time, we are proud to have found a way to harness the astonishing creativity of theatre artists to commission and produce this season of all new audio work. It has been a wonderful opportunity to work with new collaborators, first and foremost Ellie Keel, and a thrilling chance to move into a new-to-us medium. This season showcases an incredible breadth of talent, our communal resilience, and inherent desire to create. We are thrilled to bring these pieces to you at home until we can meet again. "

Ellie Keel commented, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with 45North to curate and produce this outstanding series of work. This is EKP's first foray into audio drama and it's a hugely enjoyable journey. I am particularly pleased to be working both with regular EKP creatives including Margaret Perry, Jessica Lazar, Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, as well as forging new relationships with immensely talented artists such as Amanda Wilkin and Lettie Precious."

