2022 UK Tour Announced For Musical Adaptation Of THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN

Following a critically acclaimed run at Little Angel Theatre over the summer, producers Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre are delighted to announce a UK tour of The Smartest Giant in Town which will commence on 9 February and continue through to May 2022.

Celebrating 20 years since publication next Spring, The Smartest Giant in Town is a heart-warming and vibrant tale about friendship and helping those in need. Bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling book to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure and following on from Little Angel Theatre's bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson's picture books, including The Singing Mermaid and The Everywhere Bear, the show will visit the following theatres across the country: Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking (9-12 Feb), The Lowry, Salford (14-19 Feb), Swan Theatre, Worcester (22-23 Feb), Corn Exchange, Newbury (25-27 Feb), Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby (1-2 Mar), Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham (5 Mar), The Spotlight, Broxbourne (6-7 Mar), Lanark Memorial Hall, Lanark (10-11 Mar), Horse Cross Theatre, Perth (12-13 Mar), Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle (14-15 Mar), The Maltings, Berwick-Upon-Tweed (17 Mar), Blackheath Halls, London (19-20 Mar), Redgrave Theatre, Bristol (23-24 Mar), Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield (26-27 Mar), artsdepot, London (2-5 Apr), Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (7-9 Apr), Brewhouse, Burton (11-13 Apr), Norwich Theatre Playhouse, Norwich (16-18 Apr), Torch Theatre, Pembrokshire (23-24 Apr), Albert Hall, Wales (26 Apr) Uppingham Theatre, Rutland (28-29 Apr), Theatre Royal, Winchester (30 Apr-1 May).

Julia Donaldson says: "I wrote The Smartest Giant in Town twenty years ago but the theme of generosity and kindness seems just as relevant today. The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations. I saw the show last summer and the whole audience - including me - love the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children around the country will be able to experience live theatre as the show goes on tour."

Axel Scheffler says: "I am very fond of George the giant and his friends in The Smartest Giant in Town; I enjoyed creating his world with its mix of town and countryside, and range of animal characters in a place where everyone lives together harmoniously. The creative team at Little Angel with Fierylight has brought my artwork to life in 3D in a brilliant way and their production is great fun. I really recommend it."

The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted and directed for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Set and costumes are designed by Kate Bunce, puppets are designed by Judith Hope and lighting is designed by Sherry Coenen.

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help - and his clothes!

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.

Tour Dates

14 - 19 Feb

The Lowry | Salford

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

0343 208 6000

22 - 23 Feb

Swan Theatre | Worcester

https://worcestertheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/about-the-show

01905 611 427

25 - 27 Feb

Corn Exchange | Newbury

https://cornexchangenew.com/event/the-smartest-giant-in-town

0845 5218 218

1 - 2 Mar

Grimsby Auditorium | Grimsby

https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/show/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

0300 300 0035

5 Mar

Birmingham Town Hall | Birmingham

https://bmusic.co.uk/

6 - 7 Mar

The Spotlight | Broxbourne

https://thespotlight.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173613754

10 - 11 Mar

Lanark Memorial Hall | Lanark

https://www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk/en-GB/shows/the%20smartest%20giant%20in%20town/events

01555 667999

12 - 13 Mar

Horse Cross Theatre | Perth

https://www.horsecross.co.uk/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town-152602

01738 621031

14 - 15 Mar

Tyne Theatre & Opera House | Newcastle

https://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/events/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

Booking Line: 0844 2491 000* calls will cost 7 pence per minute plus your telephone company's access charge

17 March

The Maltings | Berwick Upon Tweed

https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/

01289 330 999

19 - 20 Mar

Blackheath Halls | London

https://www.blackheathhalls.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town-4/

020 8463 0100

23 - 24 Mar

Redgrave Theatre | Bristol

https://redgravetheatre.com/event/2022/03/the-smartest-giant-in-town/1098/

0117 3157 602

26 - 27 Mar

Lichfield Garrick | Lichfield

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

01543 412121

2 - 5 Apr

artsdepot | London

https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/family-easter-holidays/smartest-giant-town

020 8369 5454

7 - 9 Apr

Theatre Severn | Shrewsbury

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/the-smartest-giant-in-town

01743 281281

11 - 13 Apr

Brewhouse | Burton

http://www.brewhouse.co.uk/

01283 508100

16 - 18 Apr

Norwich Theatre Playhouse | Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

01603 630 000

23 - 24 Apr

Torch Theatre | Pembrokeshire

https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/

01646 695267

26 Apr -

The Albert Hall | Wales

http://thealberthall.co.uk/

0333 666 3366

28 - 29 Apr

Uppingham Theatre | Rutland

http://www.uppthearts.co.uk/

01572 820 820

30 Apr - 1 May

Theatre Royal | Winchester

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/

01962 840 440