2022 UK Tour Announced For Musical Adaptation Of THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN
The tour will commence on 9 February and continue through to May 2022.
Following a critically acclaimed run at Little Angel Theatre over the summer, producers Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre are delighted to announce a UK tour of The Smartest Giant in Town which will commence on 9 February and continue through to May 2022.
Celebrating 20 years since publication next Spring, The Smartest Giant in Town is a heart-warming and vibrant tale about friendship and helping those in need. Bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling book to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure and following on from Little Angel Theatre's bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson's picture books, including The Singing Mermaid and The Everywhere Bear, the show will visit the following theatres across the country: Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking (9-12 Feb), The Lowry, Salford (14-19 Feb), Swan Theatre, Worcester (22-23 Feb), Corn Exchange, Newbury (25-27 Feb), Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby (1-2 Mar), Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham (5 Mar), The Spotlight, Broxbourne (6-7 Mar), Lanark Memorial Hall, Lanark (10-11 Mar), Horse Cross Theatre, Perth (12-13 Mar), Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle (14-15 Mar), The Maltings, Berwick-Upon-Tweed (17 Mar), Blackheath Halls, London (19-20 Mar), Redgrave Theatre, Bristol (23-24 Mar), Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield (26-27 Mar), artsdepot, London (2-5 Apr), Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (7-9 Apr), Brewhouse, Burton (11-13 Apr), Norwich Theatre Playhouse, Norwich (16-18 Apr), Torch Theatre, Pembrokshire (23-24 Apr), Albert Hall, Wales (26 Apr) Uppingham Theatre, Rutland (28-29 Apr), Theatre Royal, Winchester (30 Apr-1 May).
Julia Donaldson says: "I wrote The Smartest Giant in Town twenty years ago but the theme of generosity and kindness seems just as relevant today. The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations. I saw the show last summer and the whole audience - including me - love the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children around the country will be able to experience live theatre as the show goes on tour."
Axel Scheffler says: "I am very fond of George the giant and his friends in The Smartest Giant in Town; I enjoyed creating his world with its mix of town and countryside, and range of animal characters in a place where everyone lives together harmoniously. The creative team at Little Angel with Fierylight has brought my artwork to life in 3D in a brilliant way and their production is great fun. I really recommend it."
The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted and directed for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Set and costumes are designed by Kate Bunce, puppets are designed by Judith Hope and lighting is designed by Sherry Coenen.
George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help - and his clothes!
Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.
Tour Dates
14 - 19 Feb
The Lowry | Salford
https://thelowry.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/
0343 208 6000
22 - 23 Feb
Swan Theatre | Worcester
https://worcestertheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/about-the-show
01905 611 427
25 - 27 Feb
Corn Exchange | Newbury
https://cornexchangenew.com/event/the-smartest-giant-in-town
0845 5218 218
1 - 2 Mar
Grimsby Auditorium | Grimsby
https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/show/the-smartest-giant-in-town/
0300 300 0035
5 Mar
Birmingham Town Hall | Birmingham
6 - 7 Mar
The Spotlight | Broxbourne
https://thespotlight.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173613754
10 - 11 Mar
Lanark Memorial Hall | Lanark
https://www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk/en-GB/shows/the%20smartest%20giant%20in%20town/events
01555 667999
12 - 13 Mar
Horse Cross Theatre | Perth
https://www.horsecross.co.uk/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town-152602
01738 621031
14 - 15 Mar
Tyne Theatre & Opera House | Newcastle
https://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/events/the-smartest-giant-in-town/
Booking Line: 0844 2491 000* calls will cost 7 pence per minute plus your telephone company's access charge
17 March
The Maltings | Berwick Upon Tweed
https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/
01289 330 999
19 - 20 Mar
Blackheath Halls | London
https://www.blackheathhalls.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town-4/
020 8463 0100
23 - 24 Mar
Redgrave Theatre | Bristol
https://redgravetheatre.com/event/2022/03/the-smartest-giant-in-town/1098/
0117 3157 602
26 - 27 Mar
Lichfield Garrick | Lichfield
https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/
01543 412121
2 - 5 Apr
artsdepot | London
https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/family-easter-holidays/smartest-giant-town
020 8369 5454
7 - 9 Apr
Theatre Severn | Shrewsbury
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/the-smartest-giant-in-town
01743 281281
11 - 13 Apr
Brewhouse | Burton
01283 508100
16 - 18 Apr
Norwich Theatre Playhouse | Norwich
https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/
01603 630 000
23 - 24 Apr
Torch Theatre | Pembrokeshire
https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/
01646 695267
26 Apr -
The Albert Hall | Wales
0333 666 3366
28 - 29 Apr
Uppingham Theatre | Rutland
01572 820 820
30 Apr - 1 May
Theatre Royal | Winchester
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/
01962 840 440