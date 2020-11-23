2020 BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner, Jon Courtney, Announces 2021 UK Tour
Although Jon’s show is continually evolving, his sense of humour remains the same and he has now created a truly original experience for every audience.
Following his success as the first Golden Buzzer act ever to win Britain's Got Talent, Jon Courtenay has announced that he will be setting out on his debut tour of the UK in 2021.
Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. Become part of Jon's journey of a lifetime where you will roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and the hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour. With a soundtrack including all his Britain's Got Talent songs and music spanning the classics to rock n roll, Jon's side-splitting show will leave you with a happy heart and a huge smile on your face.
This will definitely be a rip-roaring night of music and comedy that you'll never forget!
Jon Courtenay originally hails from Ipswich but now lives in Mossley, Greater Manchester with his wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie. He started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano. Even before he won Britain's Got Talent, Jon was already a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. He is also one of the rare British performers to be asked time and time again to perform in America. His originality and remarkable stage presence have led to hugely successful shows in the corporate market as well as on all the major luxury cruise lines.
Tour Stops
Venue: Opera House BLACKPOOL
Dates Friday 12th December
Time: 7.30pm
Online: ticketmaster.co.uk
Venue: The Lowry SALFORD
Dates Friday 22nd January
Times: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 208 6000
Online: thelowry.com
Venue: Corn Exchange IPSWICH
Dates Sunday 19th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01473 433 100
Online: ipswichtheatres.co.uk
Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH
Dates: Monday 20th September
Time: 8i.00pm
Box Office: 01603 630 000
Online: norwichplayhouse.co.uk
Venue: Lighthouse Theatre KETTERING
Dates: Tuesday 21st September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01536 414 141
Online: lighthousetheatre.co.uk
Venue: Bilston Town Hall WOLVERHAMPTON
Dates Wednesday 22nd September
Time: 7.30pm
Online: ticketmaster.co.uk/bilstontownhall
Venue: The Civic BARNSLEY
Dates: Thursday 23rd September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01226 327 000
Online: barnsleycivic.co.uk
Venue: The Forum NORTHALLERTON
Dates: Saturday 25th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01609 776 230
Online: forumnorthallerton.org.uk
Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE
Dates: Sunday 26th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0844 2491 000
Online: tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk
Venue: Chorley Little Theatre CHORLEY
Dates: Monday 26th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01257 264 362
Online: chorleylittletheatre.com
Venue: The Witham BARNARD CASTLE
Dates Wednesday 29th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01833 631 107
Online: thewitham.org.uk
Venue: Alnwick Playhouse & Arts Centre ALNWICK
Dates Thursday 30th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01665 510 785
Online: alnwickplayhouse.co.uk
Venue: The Corn Exchange EXETER
Dates Sunday 3rd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01392 665 938
Online: exeter.gov.uk/cornexchange
Venue: Queens Theatre BARNSTAPLE
Dates: Monday 4th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01271 316 523
Online: queenstheatre-barnstaple.com
Venue: The Theatre CAMBERLEY
Dates: Tuesday 5th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01276 707 600
Online: camberleytheatre.co.uk
Venue: Civic Hall ELLESMERE PORT
Dates: Friday 8th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0151 356 6890
Online: brioleisure.org
Venue: Town Hall MIDDLESBROUGH
Dates Sunday 10th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01642 729 729
Online: middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk
Venue: City Varieties LEEDS
Dates: Monday 11th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Online: cityvarieties.co.uk
Venue: Beck Theatre HAYES
Dates: Sunday 17th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 020 8561 8371
Online: becktheatre.org.uk
Venue: Hazlitt Theatre MAIDSTONE
Dates: Monday 18th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01622 758 611
Online: hazlittartscentre.co.uk
Venue: Leicester Square Theatre LONDON
Dates Thursday 21st October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 020 7734 2222
Online: leicestersquaretheatre.com
Venue: The Maltings FARNHAM
Dates: Friday 22nd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01252 745 444
Online: farnhammaltings.com
Venue: Royal Hippodrome EASTBOURNE
Dates Saturday 23rd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01323 80 20 20
Online: royalhippodrome.com
Venue: Lyceum Theatre CREWE
Dates: Sunday 31st October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01270 368 242
Online: crewelyceum.co.uk
Venue: Lyric Theatre CAMARTHEN
Dates Monday 1st November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0345 226 3510
Online: theatrausirgar.co.uk
Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH
Dates Thursday 4th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01733 207 239
Online: vivacity-peterborough.com