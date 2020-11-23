2020 BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner, Jon Courtney, Announces 2021 UK Tour

Following his success as the first Golden Buzzer act ever to win Britain's Got Talent, Jon Courtenay has announced that he will be setting out on his debut tour of the UK in 2021.

Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. Become part of Jon's journey of a lifetime where you will roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and the hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour. With a soundtrack including all his Britain's Got Talent songs and music spanning the classics to rock n roll, Jon's side-splitting show will leave you with a happy heart and a huge smile on your face.

This will definitely be a rip-roaring night of music and comedy that you'll never forget!

Jon Courtenay originally hails from Ipswich but now lives in Mossley, Greater Manchester with his wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie. He started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano. Even before he won Britain's Got Talent, Jon was already a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. He is also one of the rare British performers to be asked time and time again to perform in America. His originality and remarkable stage presence have led to hugely successful shows in the corporate market as well as on all the major luxury cruise lines.

Although Jon's show is continually evolving, his sense of humour remains the same and he has now created a truly original experience for every audience.

Tour Stops

Venue: Opera House BLACKPOOL

Dates Friday 12th December

Time: 7.30pm

Online: ticketmaster.co.uk

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD

Dates Friday 22nd January

Times: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Online: thelowry.com

Venue: Corn Exchange IPSWICH

Dates Sunday 19th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01473 433 100

Online: ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH

Dates: Monday 20th September

Time: 8i.00pm

Box Office: 01603 630 000

Online: norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Venue: Lighthouse Theatre KETTERING

Dates: Tuesday 21st September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01536 414 141

Online: lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Venue: Bilston Town Hall WOLVERHAMPTON

Dates Wednesday 22nd September

Time: 7.30pm

Online: ticketmaster.co.uk/bilstontownhall

Venue: The Civic BARNSLEY

Dates: Thursday 23rd September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01226 327 000

Online: barnsleycivic.co.uk

Venue: The Forum NORTHALLERTON

Dates: Saturday 25th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01609 776 230

Online: forumnorthallerton.org.uk

Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE

Dates: Sunday 26th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0844 2491 000

Online: tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Venue: Chorley Little Theatre CHORLEY

Dates: Monday 26th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01257 264 362

Online: chorleylittletheatre.com

Venue: The Witham BARNARD CASTLE

Dates Wednesday 29th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01833 631 107

Online: thewitham.org.uk

Venue: Alnwick Playhouse & Arts Centre ALNWICK

Dates Thursday 30th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01665 510 785

Online: alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Venue: The Corn Exchange EXETER

Dates Sunday 3rd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01392 665 938

Online: exeter.gov.uk/cornexchange

Venue: Queens Theatre BARNSTAPLE

Dates: Monday 4th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01271 316 523

Online: queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Venue: The Theatre CAMBERLEY

Dates: Tuesday 5th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01276 707 600

Online: camberleytheatre.co.uk

Venue: Civic Hall ELLESMERE PORT

Dates: Friday 8th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0151 356 6890

Online: brioleisure.org

Venue: Town Hall MIDDLESBROUGH

Dates Sunday 10th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01642 729 729

Online: middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Monday 11th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: cityvarieties.co.uk

Venue: Beck Theatre HAYES

Dates: Sunday 17th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 8561 8371

Online: becktheatre.org.uk

Venue: Hazlitt Theatre MAIDSTONE

Dates: Monday 18th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01622 758 611

Online: hazlittartscentre.co.uk

Venue: Leicester Square Theatre LONDON

Dates Thursday 21st October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 7734 2222

Online: leicestersquaretheatre.com

Venue: The Maltings FARNHAM

Dates: Friday 22nd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01252 745 444

Online: farnhammaltings.com

Venue: Royal Hippodrome EASTBOURNE

Dates Saturday 23rd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01323 80 20 20

Online: royalhippodrome.com

Venue: Lyceum Theatre CREWE

Dates: Sunday 31st October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01270 368 242

Online: crewelyceum.co.uk

Venue: Lyric Theatre CAMARTHEN

Dates Monday 1st November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0345 226 3510

Online: theatrausirgar.co.uk

Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH

Dates Thursday 4th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01733 207 239

Online: vivacity-peterborough.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You