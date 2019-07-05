10th Anniversary WOW London Festival Early Bird Day Passes Now On Sale

Join world-class speakers and inspirational activists for the biggest and bravest WOW - Women of the World Festival ever.

Spearheading WOW's global movement, founder Jude Kelly said: "Celebrate and contribute to 10 years of WOW whether you've been part of WOW's journey since 2010 or it's your first time. Dive into 2 unforgettable festival days of talks, performances, workshops and exhibitions exploring the most debated issues facing women and girls across the world today."

From finances to sex, global feminism to climate action, WOW is home to inquisitive discussions where everyone is welcome. Tackling the world's tumultuous challenging landscape through a highly diverse line-up of brilliant speakers and performers, we investigate politics, business and economics alongside events exploring everything from motherhood, fertility and fashion.

Also expect to hear about reproductive rights, leadership, ageing and environmental issues. Audiences will hear from the best thinkers, most inspiring activists, thought provoking artists and comedians and compelling speakers of our time.

Everyone is invited to come and have their say and be part of the WOW movement as a force for positive change and a sustainable future.

This year WOW takes place across the Southbank Centre site with the return of WOW Speed Mentoring, WOW Bites and the WOW Market. Young people take centre stage - look out for the WOWsers! - and the building will be alive with pop-ups and performances.

Day passes are available now for the Friday and Saturday. Each day features a different line-up, so people can buy day passes to attend one or both days.

A programme of ticketed events to join the weekend's line-up will be announced later this year, including a special 10th anniversary celebration on Sunday to mark International Women's Day.

The WOW Foundation produces festivals across the world to celebrate women and girls, and raise awareness globally. Led by Jude Kelly CBE, WOW has reached two million people in over 15 countries, from Baltimore to Brazil, Cardiff to Karachi. Join us in 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this global movement.

WOW London 2020

6 - 8 March

Day passes available for 6 & 7 March

Early Bird Day Pass Price: £30

(Normal price day pass £40)

Southbank Centre





