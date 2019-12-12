100,000th Darlington Pantomime Visitor Will Be Announced This Coming Week

One lucky theatre-goer is set to become the 100,000th visitor to the annual pantomime since the re-opening of Darlington Hippodrome - and it could be you, as the special ticket will be purchased in the coming week.

The annual festive family pantomime is an opportunity to share magical theatre memories with friends and family. It's a chance to immerse yourself in the zany antics, fun and sheer delight of the annual tradition of pantomime. This year, one lucky visitor will be the 100,000th to attend Darlington Hippodrome's pantomime since our re-opening in November 2017. The lucky individual will be presented with a whole host of goodies including a signed programme and an opportunity to meet the cast of this year's pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk.

Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity to be the 100,000th panto visitor - get booking now!

This year Darlington audiences have been spell-bound watching Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, comedian Phil Walker and comedy actor Daniel Taylor heading the cast of this Hippodrome pantomime spectacular.

Shirley Ballas said "This is only my second pantomime having been encouraged to give it a try last year by fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. I'm so excited to be appearing in Darlington and this wonderful theatre - the restoration is absolutely stunning and the audiences so far have been amazing, so warm and welcoming."

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Darlington Hippodrome right up to Sunday 5 January 2020. To be in with a chance to be the 100,000th pantomime visitor book now at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call 01325 405405.

Photo Credit: Chris Booth





