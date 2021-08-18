Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH at Almeida Theatre

Performances run Monday 27 September – Saturday 20 November 2021.

Aug. 18, 2021  

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Yaël Farber's production of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Joining the previously announced James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan are Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Annie Firbank, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin, with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

Yaël Farber directs James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan, in an elemental production about a world in transformation, the shadows in all of us, and one couple's spine-chilling quest for power.

Yaël Farber is an internationally acclaimed director and playwright, whose recent work includes Hamlet (St Ann's Warehouse, New York); Blood Wedding (Young Vic), Knives in Hens (Donmar Warehouse) and Les Blancs (National Theatre).

Tickets: almeida.co.uk or 020 7359 4404


