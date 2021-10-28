DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT Will Be Performed at Watford Palace Theatre

The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been at the heart of Christmas in Watford since 1908 and is delighted to be back after last year's lockdown, and ready to put 2020 and 2021 firmly BEHIND YOU! Royal Court and Shakespeare's Globe actor Terence Frisch returns to his role as Watford's dame, this year adding a dollop of fun and a spoonful of naughtiness as cook Sherrie Trifle. Andrew Pollard, writer of Best Pantomime Offie Award-winner Sleeping Beauty (Greenwich Theatre 2019) has concocted this year's festive treat. With fabulous costumes, stunning sets and live music - as well as a variety of performances that are socially distanced, relaxed, captioned and audio described - this really is fun for all the family.

The most magical pantomime adventure is back! Join Dick Whittington and His Cat as they follow their dreams on an unforgettable journey to London and beyond.

Director, James Williams said, "What an absolute delight to be back in the wonderful world of pantomime and we cannot wait to share this year's joyous adventure with you all. With a fantastic cast including our much loved Dame Terence Frisch, there's plenty of traditional festive fun, some cracking songs, and we've got a few surprises up our sleeve too!"

Watford Palace Theatre inspires and entertains through inventive, ambitious and inclusive drama, new plays, musicals, dance and family shows; free outdoor festivals; diverse stand-up; and a much-loved traditional pantomime. It reflects its diverse communities, and fully represents women, both onstage and behind the scenes, whilst celebrating and developing creativity and skill in the community and with young people. The theatre's locally produced shows and home-grown talent have toured nationally and internationally, been seen on BBC iPlayer, won awards and transferred to the West End. Recent productions include Jan Ravens in Talking Heads; an all-female Gaslight; the UK's first African-American Glass Menagerie; and Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular. World premieres include musicals Miss Meena & the Masala Queens and I Capture the Castle, and plays good dog by Arinze Kene, Poppy+George by Diane Samuels, Coming Up by Neil d'Souza, Jefferson's Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Jumpers for Goalposts by Tom Wells. Central to WPT's vision is Resident Partner Rifco Theatre Company.

Performances run 2 December 2021 - 2 January 2022.

Standard tickets £13-£30 (£11-£28 concessions) with group discounts available

watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk | 01923 225671.