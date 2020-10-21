Turkish Theater-Makers Question Whether Funding is Being Withheld Due to Politics

ASMALI Sahne, an independent theater in Istanbul was recently turned down for state funding, and was not given a concrete reason for being refused.

The Malaysian Reserve has reported that theater-makers in Turkey are questioning whether or not theater-saving funding is being refused to local theaters due to political reasons.

ASMALI Sahne, an independent theatre in Istanbul, applied for state funds to help keep the company alive in the midst of the ongoing health crisis, but was turned down without being given a concrete reason why.

"We met all the criteria, but we failed once again," co-founder Muharrem Ugurlu said. "For the first time in six years since we were founded, we are discussing whether or not to bring down the curtain...The appropriation process is not transparent, and this makes me wonder if politics plays a role."

Genco Erkal, one of Turkey's most popular stage actors agreed, stating:

"It's all about politics...It appears that the government is not funding the art of theatre, but the people it is acquainted with,"

