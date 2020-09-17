Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry Announces Theatres Are Exempt From COVID-19 Bans

This comes after several musicians, actors and art enthusiasts reacted to the banning of outdoor activities.

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced that all theatre, opera, and ballet performances in indoor and outdoor venues will be excluded from the bans currently in place, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

This comes after several musicians, actors and art enthusiasts reacted to the banning of outdoor activities such as concerts, shows, theaters and festivals as of Sept. 14.

"Good news, the ban is lifted," said Rasim Öztekin, a prominent theater and cinema artist.

The "kavuk" handover ceremony will be held on September 20 as planned. Kavuk is a hood that is a sign of the comedy tradition in Turkish theater, and gets transferred from master to apprentice.

Read more on Hurriyet Daily News.

Shows View More Turkey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You