Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe

The Gökkuşağı Art Center Foundation hopes to popularize the art form with children and people of other ethnic backgrounds in Europe.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Traditional Turkish shadow theater will find its way to Europe thanks to the Gökkuşağı Art Center Foundation, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The traditional art of shadow theater was popularized during the Ottoman times and famous for its two lead characters Hacıvat and Karagöz. The goal of the art center is to bring this art for to Europe and make children interested in these characters.

Ömer Atıf, the founder of the art center, says that they intend to introduce shadow theater performances not only to children but also to other ethnic backgrounds in the country.

Atif also notes that the center will stage the musical they prepared prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as soon as they are able to. The musical will be played first in the Turkish language and then in Dutch, German and French languages.

The foundation will also launch a YouTube channel for children aged 0-6, where they will broadcast educational films featuring the mascots of Hacivat and Karagöz.

Read more on Hurriyet Daily News.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas

Related Articles View More Turkey Stories
Backstage: A Memory of Theater, Hagop Ayvaz Exhibition is on at the Yapı Kredi Culture In Photo

'Backstage: A Memory of Theater, Hagop Ayvaz' Exhibition is on at the Yapı Kredi Culture In Art

Opera Bale İstanbul Extends Childrens Painting Competition Photo

Opera Bale İstanbul Extends Children's Painting Competition

SHOW ME COLOR Comes to Istanbuls Kasa Gallery Photo

SHOW ME COLOR Comes to Istanbul's Kasa Gallery

Opera Bale Istanbul Presents CANAKKALE SEHITLERINI ANIYOR Photo

Opera Bale Istanbul Presents CANAKKALE SEHITLERINI ANIYOR


More Hot Stories For You

  • State Opera Presents THE DISTANT SOUND
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • COSMOS Comes to New Stage of the National Theatre
  • BATACCHIO Comes to Jatka78