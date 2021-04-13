Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe

Traditional Turkish shadow theater will find its way to Europe thanks to the Gökkuşağı Art Center Foundation, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The traditional art of shadow theater was popularized during the Ottoman times and famous for its two lead characters Hacıvat and Karagöz. The goal of the art center is to bring this art for to Europe and make children interested in these characters.

Ömer Atıf, the founder of the art center, says that they intend to introduce shadow theater performances not only to children but also to other ethnic backgrounds in the country.

Atif also notes that the center will stage the musical they prepared prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as soon as they are able to. The musical will be played first in the Turkish language and then in Dutch, German and French languages.

The foundation will also launch a YouTube channel for children aged 0-6, where they will broadcast educational films featuring the mascots of Hacivat and Karagöz.

Read more on Hurriyet Daily News.