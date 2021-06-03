The ISFFC Welcomes Two New Team Members

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus has announced that two new team members will be joining. Christiana Ioannou and Spyros Charalambous will be joining the preselection team of the International Competition of the festival.

Christiana Ioannou was born in 1991 in Nicosia. She has a bachelor's degree in Scenography from Nottingham Trent University (2010-13) and a master's degree in Performance Design (Dramaturgy) from Central Saint Martins in London (2013-15).

She has worked as a freelancer in the field of Performing Arts until 2017. In 2017 she established Cyprus Contemporary Film Centre, a cinema platform dedicated to experimental and alternative films through thematic screenings. In 2018 she was appointed programme curator in Images and Views of Alternative Cinema, an annual film festival organized by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

Spyros Charalambous was born in 1971 in South Africa. He completed his film studies in Athens and went on to direct short films that have participated and awarded in major film festivals around the world. He worked in theatre and television and also in feature films as assistant director. He is currently preparing his first feature film.