T.C. Kultur Ve Turizm Bakanligi Presents SARAYDAN KIZ KAÇIRMA

The opera will be presented on October 9.

T.C. Kultur Ve Turizm Bakanligi will present Saraydan Kiz Kaçirma on October 9.

Saraydan Kiz Kaçirma is an opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, specially prepared in the German style Singspiel. This style of opera music drama is mixed in with the spoken language, there is no recitative music.

The German libretto was first written by "Christoph Friedrich Bretzner" and later adaptations were made by "Gottlieb Stephanie" with the requests and contributions of Mozart.

The subject of the work was made by a Spanish noble named Belmonte, together with his servant Pedrillo, to rescue his beloved Konstanze and his British servant Blonde from the palace or summer mansion of Selim Pasha on the Mediterranean shores and from the hands of Osmin, Pasha's harem guardian.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.operabale.gov.tr/en-us/Pages/workdetail.aspx?EserKodu=37.

Shows View More Turkey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You