Periphery comes to Ankara - Cüneyt Gökçer Stage this week. The performance is by Pembe Akgun and directed by Betül Feyizoğlu Gökçer.

The play tells the story of a nomadic gypsy tribe living in Germany after World War II. Gypsies, who are still experiencing the trauma of the gypsy genocide that took place in Nazi Germany, are trying to preserve their identity within the borders of the nation-state, and at the same time continue their struggle to survive.

The love between a gypsy girl living in the village and a German soldier will further reveal the conflict between the gypsies and the outside. The play, which universally describes the problem of the other through the gypsies, reveals both our view of the others and their view of the outside.

Performances run February 3-26, 2022.

Learn more at https://biletinial.com/tiyatro/periferi-dt-.