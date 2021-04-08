Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Bale İstanbul Extends Children's Painting Competition

Denizbank is giving tablets to the first three students who are in the competition; plus painting supplies, books, and more!

Apr. 8, 2021  

Due to intensive participation, the deadline for Istanbul State Opera and Ballet's competition has been extended until April 10!

This children's painting competition is dedicated to the 7-11th April National Sovereignty and Children's Day event, "What comes to your mind when you call Opera and Ballet?"

Every year, the competition is organized to increase the interest of children in opera and ballet arts all over Turkey. Students who have never watched opera or ballet in their life can also participate in the competition with interesting works that are revealed as a result of reflecting what they have experienced in their imaginary worlds.

The assessment of the competition is performed by the artists of IDOB artists and artists from the International Plastic Arts Association.

Denizbank is giving tablets to the first three students who are in the competition; plus painting supplies, books and invitation to the IDOB children's play will be given to two people. Like every year, the first image image will be used as a poster visual next year.

Details about the competition:

CONDITIONS: Being a primary or secondary school student between 7-11 years old

TOPIC: ′′What comes to mind when you say Opera or Ballet?"

SIZES: The long edge should not be longer than 70 cm.

DATE OF PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION: April 10, 2021

EMAIL ADDRESS TO SEND: idobcocuk@gmail.com


