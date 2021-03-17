Opera Bale Istanbul Presents CANAKKALE SEHITLERINI ANIYOR

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 17, 2021  
Opera Bale İstanbul and Süreyya Operası presents ÇANAKKALE ŞEHİTLERİNİ ANIYOR.

Through the concert, the opera commemorates the heroes who shed their blood for the country of Turkey.

Celebrating this special day with heroic folk songs, Opera Bale Istanbul will perform its commemoration concert live from TRT 2 and to be a guest in the house of art lovers around Turkey, not only Istanbul people.

Works include "Sofa", "Yellow Zeybek", "Efem", "Bozlak", and more.

The concert takes place at 19:30 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, Alper Exodus, Emre Göngör, Horizon Karakoç and Yoel Keshap Deniz Likos and Umut Tingür are featured as soloists.


