Kadikoy, Istanbul Establishes a Pandemic Orchestra

Musicians with no stable income, or without orchestra experience, will take part.

Nov. 29, 2020  

Kadikoy, Istanbul has created a pandemic orchestra!

The region has decided to establish a symphony orchestra where musicians with no stable income, or without orchestra experience, will take part.

Turkey's most important executives will also support the orchestra, which the district plans to reach all artists during the process. Concerts will also take place at the Opera Sureyya at a later date.

Learn more about the orchestra in the video below!


