Istanbul Biennial Announces List Of Contributors

The 17th Istanbul Biennial, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (Ä°KSV) and supported by 2007-2026 Biennial Sponsor KoÃ§ Holding, running from 17 September - 20 November 2022 today announced the list of contributors. The 17th Istanbul Biennial is the result of more than two years of conversations on projects situated in different parts of the globe. This edition is curated by Ute Meta Bauer, Amar Kanwar and David Teh.

Bige Ã–rer, Director of the Istanbul Biennial and Ä°KSV Contemporary Art Projects, said today: "The 17th Istanbul Biennial asserts not just the power of art to bring diverse communities together, it celebrates the city itself as fertile ground for co-creation and collaboration. We once again affirm the need to come together, in hospitable spaces and with initiatives that defend and revitalise our public cultures, engaging over the long-term with our communities across the city and beyond."

Situated across the vast cityscape of Istanbul, the biennial will introduce new venues as well as inhabiting more familiar ones. A regular host to the Istanbul Biennial, Suna and Ä°nan KÄ±raÃ§ Foundation Pera Museum; an international performance art platform Performistanbul Live Art Research Space (PCSAA); a former Greek high-school for girls from the late 19th century Central Greek High School for Girls; an artist residency SAHA Studio; a 130-year-old power plant recently converted into a museum, MÃ¼ze Gazhane; an art space founded by Syrian artists, arthereistanbul; the atelier of a calligrapher and book-binding artist BarÄ±n Han; one of the city's oldest Turkish baths, KÃ¼Ã§Ã¼k Mustafa PaÅŸa Hammam and one of the earliest hammams designed by chief Ottoman architect, Mimar Sinan, The Ã‡inili Hamam; a medicinal plants garden in Zeytinburnu; a metro tunnel under Taksim Square and more than eighty second-hand bookshops, cafes and hospitals across the city will be among the venues. More information on the venues are available online.

The 17th Istanbul Biennial will also reach out to global audiences through a series of podcasts opening up the process and research of the biennial contributors. Radyo Bienal has also been engaging Turkish speaking communities with a 25-episode weekly programme hosted by AÃ§Ä±k Radyo (Open Radio), an independent and egalitarian terrestrial radio channel. Now, Radyo Bienal's English podcast series can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer, with new episodes to be added every Tuesday.