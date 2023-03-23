FAZIL SAY & JAMAL ALIYEV Come to Zorlu PSM Next Month

Fazıl Say will be at Zorlu PSM on April 5th!

World-renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say will meet the audience with a magnificent concert on April 5 at Zorlu PSM. At the concert, the Tree of Life Suite, composed by the artist for cello and piano in 2021 upon the order of Zorlu PSM, will be performed. Values ​​and people that have a strong meaning in the existence of the artist; "The Tree of Life", which tells about his growth and rooting in his life, memories and intellectual world with unique melodies, is also Fazıl Say's hundredth work.

Cello player Jamal Aliyev will accompany Fazıl Say on this special night. In addition to the "Tree of Life", Say's Sonata for Four Cities and F. Schubert's D. 960 cybemol major piano sonata are among other works that can be listened to at night.