Digilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend

The event is on October 21.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Digilogue platform embodying the concepts of innovation, technology and design in Zorlu Holding's DNA and Zorlu Performing Arts Center's innovative approach to digital art; Digilogue Summit, which it organizes every year to create interaction, discovery and awareness on the axis of "digital transformation"; Zorlu PSM is performing it for the fifth time.

Digilogue Summit '22, under the title of "Creating in the Light of Technological Developments", questions the effects of rapidly developing technology on the concepts of creating and producing, and aims to develop interdisciplinary dialogues. Digilogue Summit '22, which will examine the impact of contemporary technologies such as AI, Metaverse, NFT, and Web 3.0 on the creative industries through different disciplines, is preparing to host many pioneers who produce, teach and research in these fields at Zorlu PSM on October 20-21, 2022. Digilogue Summit, with its 2-day program consisting of panels, live performances, masterclasses and film screenings; It is open to everyone and free.





