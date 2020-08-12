Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Be Mobile - Create Together!' Project Comes To An End

Institut français de Turquie, Embassy of the Netherlands in Turkey, Goethe-Institut and Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Art collaborated on the project.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Supported by four established and active cultural institutions in Turkey - Institut français de Turquie, Embassy of the Netherlands in Turkey, Goethe-Institut and Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the aim of promoting artistic and cultural exchange between Europe and Turkey, the Be Mobile - Create Together! project came to an end.

With the collaboration of well-respected artist residencies across France, Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey, the project enabled emerging artists and authors to spend time in artist residencies across Europe and Turkey. Artists from Turkey were hosted in residencies across France, Germany and the Netherlands, and vice versa.

The mobility-based, co-creation-oriented and peer-learning-focused Be Mobile - Create Together! was realised within the framework of the EU-Turkey Intercultural Dialogue project, which is co-funded by the European Union and the Republic of Turkey. During the project, 30 artists had the opportunity to visit 16 different residencies in 13 cities across 4 countries.

For further information: https://www.bemobilecreatetogether.eu/



