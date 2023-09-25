World Stage Theatre Company Presents REFLECTIONS Opening October 20th!

Reflections is directed by Obum Ukabam and features several local Tulsa actors to fill out the ensemble. 

Sep. 25, 2023

Back by popular demand, World Stage Theatre Company presents, Reflections by Obum Ukabam and Bailey James. Reflections is directed by Obum Ukabam and features several local Tulsa actors to fill out the ensemble. 

In 1921, the resilient citizens of Greenwood, an all-Black community in Tulsa, face a devastating racial conflict that escalates into an unstoppable tragedy. In the present day, the people of Tulsa confront a new challenge: how to comprehend and impart our history to future generations. Delving into the depths of prejudice and humanity, the characters grapple with complex choices, exploring themes of salvation, compassion, and personal beliefs. Back by popular demand! This show received critical success and audience acclaim in 2020 and we are honored to facilitate its return.

Reflections will run October 20-29, 2023  at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre.  For tickets visit Click Here.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.  

World Stage Theatre Company continues their sixth season by telling “Stories of Identity.”   World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas.  Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling.  For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.




